2019 Ford Ranger off-road concepts head to SEMA

Truck buyers love to tweak their pickups, whether it's to make them even more capable for hauling, better able to trek off-road or for any number of other reasons. Ford wants to get potential Ranger buyers excited about the new mid-size pickup, and will show off seven concept trucks at the upcoming SEMA show.

Two of the 2019 Ford Ranger trucks were customized in-house by Ford Performance, which plans to have a total of 150 parts and accessories available for sale by the time the Ranger reaches customers in early 2019.

The Ford Performance Ranger Pre-Runner, for instance, takes a truck equipped with the FX4 Off-Road package and upgrades it for off-the-pavement adventures. Tweaks include an exhaust, new 17-inch wheels, differential skid plate, new all-weather mats, a bedliner and a recovery kit (including a 22-foot tow strap) from Ford Performance. The truck also features new bumpers from Addictive Desert Designs, two 3.5-gallon aftermarket fuel canisters and new suspension parts from Fox and BDS Suspension.

Ford Performance also took a Ranger and outfitted it for overlanding or camping. The Ranger Base Camp concept starts with lots of Ford Performance accessories: differential covers and skid plates, a high-mounted air intake, a new exhaust, 18-inch wheels with orange accents, side steps and a roof rack that supports a SkyRise tent. Other tweaks include things like an in-cabin safe for security, upgraded LED lighting and new Warn Ascent bumpers with a winch.

Aftermarket companies also had a chance to dress up the 2019 Ford Ranger for SEMA. Addictive Desert Design, for instance, equipped a truck with Xbox One consoles and bed-mounted TVs, as well as off-road touches like new bumpers, Fox shock absorbers and new 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Mud Terrain KM3 tires. Project Nightfall, meanwhile, is meant to be an "urban" truck, with changes like a bed cap, bicycle roof racks, 20-inch wheels and an upgraded Kicker sound system.

SEMA visitors who stop by Ford's booth with also see the Project Ranger X, which BDS Suspension modified to be what the company calls the "ultimate back-country adventurer" thanks to upgrades like a custom long-bed featuring a utility rack for carrying all sorts of off-road gear. There's also a "Baja-themed" Ranger with fender flares, tube-style bumpers and an upgraded suspension from Icon Vehicle Dynamics. Finally, the Airdesign USA Ranger takes Ford's new pickup truck and gives it new bumpers, flared fenders and burly 20-by-10-inch wheels.