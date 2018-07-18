Crossovers

2019 Ford Edge ST gets pricing info, finally

Ford hopes the Edge ST will compete with the performance crossovers from Europe, and is charging accordingly.

Josh Krzywonos and Nate Reed/Roadshow

The Ford Edge ST was pretty polarizing when it made its debut in Detroit way back in January, given its lack of a manual transmission and the fact that it's a crossover. We will admit to being more than a little curious as to what Ford was planning on charging for the thing and now, thanks to documents secured by CarsDirect, we know.

The Ford Edge ST gets a menacing black grille, bigger brakes and more power, but will it be worthy of the ST badge?

The Edge ST will cost around $1,500 more than the Ford Edge Sport, bringing its total after destination to $43,350. What are you getting for those extra greenbacks though? Bigger brakes, sportier suspension and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that puts out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque.

Paying over $40,000 for an American crossover is likely to make some customers balk, but Ford is adamant that the Edge ST will prove to be a real rival for sport crossovers from the likes of Audi, Mercedes and Porsche. Time's going to tell on that one though.

The 2019 Ford Edge ST will go on sale later this summer.

