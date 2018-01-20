2019 Chevrolet Silverado chief engineer talks turkey with Tim Stevens

Now Playing: Watch this: 2019 Chevy Silverado chief engineer sits down to talk...

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was one of the most important debuts at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Chevy engineers really sharpened their pencils when it came time to rework the hot-selling full-size truck. They slashed 450 pounds of weight and built it on a new architecture that allows much more advanced electronics.

Chevrolet's chief engineer for the project, Tim Herrick, dropped by the Roadshow stage in Detroit to go over the vast number of changes with Roadshow Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens.

"There's more than one element in the periodic table," said Herrick, referring to the mixed-material strategy employed by the new Silverado. "And we strive to use all of them."

The Silverado also made waves aesthetically with its newly restyled front end, and not all of them were positive ones. People seem to be finding the new nose pretty polarizing, but regardless of how it looks, the new Silverado looks like it's going to be a serious truck, indeed.