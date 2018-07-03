2019 BMW X5 SUV starts at $60,700

The new BMW X5 doesn't go on sale until Nov. 10, but you can start saving up your nickels and dimes, because BMW has seen fit to tell us how much this new SUV will cost.

The 2019 BMW X5 will go on sale with a starting price of $60,700. That's for the xDrive40i trim, which has standard all-wheel drive and a 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 that puts out 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Adaptive dampers are standard, as is a new 12.3-inch infotainment system and LED lights. There's also a bevy of standard safety tech, including autobrake, pedestrian detection and speed limit information. Second-row passengers get standard USB-C ports for charging, too.

Enlarge Image BMW

Despite being techier and larger than before, it's not that much more expensive. A 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i (the new base model's equivalent trim) costs $59,500. $1,200 isn't all that much for all this new kit. Sadly, it appears BMW won't offer a rear-wheel-drive-only version, which helped keep the 2018 X5's base price even lower ($57,200).

If that's not enough motive force, BMW will gladly accept more of your money to slip into the xDrive50i trim. This one packs a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 putting out 456 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. There's quite a premium here, though -- the X5 xDrive50i will set you back $75,750, $1,700 more than the outgoing X5 xDrive50i.

If you still feel like spending more money, don't worry. You can gussy up the looks with an optional M Sport Package, or you can add an Off-Road Package with air suspension and a locking rear differential. You can also add individual options like heated and cooled cupholders, remote engine start and BMW's LaserLights laser-based headlights. BMW didn't say how much any of this would cost, so we'll likely find that out closer to its on-sale date.

This likely won't comprise the full lineup. The US could very well get a replacement for the current xDrive40e iPerformance plug-in hybrid model, as well as the hot-as-heck X5M performance variant. BMW hasn't said anything about those cars just yet, though, so we'll have to wait just a bit longer.