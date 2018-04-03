2019 Acura TLX adds sportier A-Spec styling for I4 models

The 2018 Acura TLX received a mid-cycle refresh full of updates, so not much has changed in the 2019 model. But fans of sportier-looking cars will have something to get excited about.

The biggest update for the 2019 Acura TLX is the addition of the A-Spec package on the base, 2.4-liter I4 models. The A-Spec appearance package adds more aggressive fasciae, larger wheels, dark exterior trim elements and, of course, A-Spec badges. Inside, the front seats are sportier, there's red LED ambient lighting, a sport steering wheel and different trim pieces.

Enlarge Image Acura

Standard equipment is still copious, including LED headlights, heated front seats (with power adjustability for the driver), keyless entry and a dual-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Two packages are on offer. The Technology package adds rain-sensing wipers, navigation, a color display in the gauge cluster, blind spot monitoring and a 10-speaker ELS sound system. The Advance package, which requires the Technology upgrade, adds a surround-view camera system, front seat ventilation, rear seat and steering wheel heat, wireless phone charging, parking sensors and remote engine start.

No matter how many packages you snag up, the AcuraWatch safety suite is standard. It includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning.

There are two powertrains available. The base engine is a 2.4-liter I4 with 206 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed dual clutch transmission with front-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. The second engine is a 290-hp, 3.5-liter V6 with a nine-speed automatic and the driver's choice of FWD or AWD.

The 2019 Acura TLX goes on sale April 4. You can check out full pricing and fuel economy information below: