Production 2019 Acura RDX coming to New York Auto Show

Acura showed us the 2019 RDX in prototype form at the Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. And since Acura -- and parent company Honda -- have a history of showing prototypes that are very close to road-ready, it's no surprise that we'll see the production 2019 RDX at the New York Auto Show later this month.
In addition to the standard RDX, Acura will offer an A-Spec version, teased in the image above. Like other A-Spec models, this version of Acura's new crossover will get unique wheels and other visual tweaks, but will be mechanically identical to other RDX trims.
All RDX models will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder VTEC engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Acura's wonderful Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system will be available as well, and Acura promises this will be "the quickest and best-handling RDX ever." In fact, the company calls the 2019 RDX the "most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade."
Look for the redesigned RDX to debut on Wednesday, March 28, on the first New York Auto Show press day. The 2019 RDX will hit Acura showrooms in just a few months.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.