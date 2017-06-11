2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS unveiled as Forza Motorsport 7 cover car

Porsche's most powerful car ever will grace the cover of one of the most detailed racing games ever, on Microsoft's most powerful Xbox ever built. Sounds like a match made in heaven, for both gamers and car nerds alike.

This is the first time anyone outside of Porsche has seen the GT2 RS without camouflage, and it looks as bonkers as it should be. There's aerodynamic trickery out the wazoo, from a massive rear wing to even more massive air intakes on the front bumper, and there's about 15,000 more vents between those two components.

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

The GT2 RS will be Porsche's most powerful car to date. Specs are still unknown, but considering the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series packs 607 horsepower, it'll be plenty powerful. It's the perfect car to grace the cover of Forza Motorsport 7. The GT2 RS will exist as Porsche's most capable turbocharged car -- think of it as a GT3 RS, but with the help of some turbos.

FM7 will be the most visually impressive Forza game yet, thanks in part to the new Xbox One X, Microsoft's most powerful console to date. FM7 will run at a native 4K resolution, at a buttery-smooth 60 frames per second. Turn 10, the game's developer, claims there will be more than 700 cars in the game. The weather will be dynamic, with puddles changing sizes and the sky changing colors as the weather changes.