2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid adds standard tech, bumps price

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid received a big update for the 2017 model year, so when it came time to focus on the 2018 model, it's more about slight adjustments.

All 2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid models will receive a NissanConnect infotainment system that includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Every model will also receive an additional USB port in the center console. The base SV grade gets a standard motion-activated liftgate, too.

There are also some changes to Nissan's suite of safety systems. The SL grade gets new standard safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. An optional SV Premium Package now includes adaptive cruise, as well.

Pricing starts at $27,020 for the 2018 Rogue Hybrid SV with front-wheel drive. That amounts to a $780 price bump. The SL's FWD variant starts at $32,380, which is $1,220 higher than last year. Additional standard equipment doesn't come cheap. As before, all-wheel drive is a $1,350 upgrade for either trim.

Both trims use the same powertrain -- a 2.0-liter gas I4 mated to a 30-kW electric motor and a continuously variable transmission. FWD models are rated at 33 mpg city and 35 mpg highway, while adding AWD lowers those estimates to 31 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. The car is on sale now in select markets. You can check out full pricing information below.