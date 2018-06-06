Mercedes-Benz launches its subscription service in Nashville and Philly

A while ago we reported on Mercedes-Benz's plans to launch a a pilot program for a car subscription service, and we're excited to say that not only has that happened, but the program looks pretty cool even if it's only available in Philadelphia and in Nashville, Tennessee, for now.

The program is called "Mercedes-Benz Collection," and it actually provides a pretty broad range of cars to those who subscribe. The plan, like others from OEMs, has more than one tier. The Reserve tier will cost $1,595 per month and gives you access to vehicles like the C43 AMG, the E400 wagon and the GLE350 SUV. For $2,995 per month you can access the Premier tier, and with that, you can drive around in a C63 S sedan, a G550 SUV or an SL550 roadster.

"We're always looking to stay ahead of our customers' needs and wants, as well as to bring new people to the brand," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO for MBUSA. "We know there is a market opportunity for people who would like the ability to move in and out of vehicles, depending on what they need or want at a particular point in time, or who don't want to own a vehicle right now. That's why we are excited to test the waters with Mercedes-Benz Collection."

If your jaw is on the floor over the price of the Premier tier, you're not alone. That's a lot of cash per month, but the ability to "flip" into different vehicles with minimal notice through the Mercedes-Benz Collection concierge service is pretty cool. As with most subscription plans, cars are delivered to you cleaned and fueled, and the plan includes insurance.

Joining is a relatively simple process. You just have to download the Mercedes-Benz Collection app and go through the prompts, which include sending a photo of your driver's license, and in around 24 hours you should have a decision on your application. You then pay a $495 application fee, and you're in.

Is it a good deal? In the classic sense, not really, but if you're a person of means and you really, really like being seen in a new Mercedes-Benz, then it seems like an excellent way to go.