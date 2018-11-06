2018 Kia Stinger recalled over fenders that may rub it the wrong way

The hot new 2018 Kia Stinger may not be setting sales charts alight, but the sporty five-door has been garnering widespread accolades from the motoring press and enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, the Stinger is apparently at risk for catching fire in an entirely different way, prompting the Korean automaker to issue the model's first recall.

According to the automaker's NHTSA filing, the upscale sports hatchback's wiring harnesses in the engine and passenger compartments can make contact with burrs on the left front fender panel, potentially damaging the wiring insulation and triggering a fire.

According to documents related to the recall filing, Kia is aware of at least one fire attributed to the condition. No injuries have been reported.

16,011 examples are affected by the recall campaign.

Kia will begin notifying affected owners on Dec. 20, 2018. Models under the recall will have their wiring harnesses inspected. Damaged harnesses will be repaired and a new cover will be installed. If no damage is discovered, a cover will still be installed. All inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge to owners.