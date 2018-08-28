SUVs

Jeep Moab Edition package ups the Wrangler's off-road cred

Built to celebrate the location of the much-loved annual Easter Jeep Safari, the Moab Edition should hit the sweet spot for Jeep Wrangler lovers.

Every spring, Jeep aficionados make their way to Moab, Utah to celebrate all things with a seven-slot grille and have fun crawling all over some big rocks. It's such an important event on the Jeep calendar that Moab has basically become synonymous with the brand and to celebrate that, Jeep is now offering a special Moab Edition Jeep Wrangler.

The cool thing about the Moab Edition is that it's based on the Sahara trim Wrangler and that means you're getting more than just a sticker package. You are, in fact, getting some extra off-road capability for your hard-earned greenbacks. The biggest change in that department is the inclusion of aggressive 32-inch mud terrain tires. These transform the stock Wrangler from a mall-crawler into something worthy of the Wrangler name.

Other changes for the Moab Edition include the hood and steel bumpers from the Rubicon, a limited-slip differential and full-time transfer case, rock sliders and some tasty-looking 17-inch matte-aluminum wheels. Oh, and you get a sticker on the hood too -- this is still FCA we're talking about, after all.

Moving inside the Moab Edition and it's pretty much just standard JL Jeep, which is to say nicer than the JK. All Moab Editions get leather seating, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo and a leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching. UConnect infotainment is standard, and that's a good thing too.

Jeep is keeping mum so far as to the price of the Moab Edition, but we imagine it will sit somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000 based on the pricing for the standard Sahara and Rubicon trims.

