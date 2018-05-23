Jeep recalls 50,000 Cherokees over engine fire risk

Jeep

Jeep has issued a recall for models of the 2018 Cherokee SUV equipped with a 2.4-liter inline-four engine to address a problem that could start a fire. A total of 48,990 Cherokees are subject to the recall because a damaged fuel tube in the engine bay could leak.

Jeep says it began investigating the problem in February after receiving reports of engine fires in the Cherokee, though the automaker maintains no injuries or accidents have been attributed to the problem. The issue was traced to fuel tubes with incorrectly installed connectors, which allowed fuel leaks that could start a fire. The fix: Jeep dealers will replace the potentially leaky fuel tube.

The recall only concerns Jeep Cherokees built between September 1, 2017 and January 4, 2018, because after that the company switched to a different type of fuel tube. And only Cherokees built at the Belvedere, Illinois, factory are affected. (The Cherokee was also assembled in Toledo, Ohio.) Jeep also stresses that the recall doesn't affect the refreshed 2019 Cherokee.

The automaker will begin reaching out next week to affected owners about scheduling the recall work at Jeep dealerships.