2018 Hyundai Kona starts under $20,000 and hits dealers this March

Hyundai is always good at offering 10 pounds of features at a five-pound price point, and the 2018 Kona subcompact SUV is no exception.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona will hit dealerships on March 1, but ahead of that, Hyundai released pricing information for its latest crossover. A base Kona SE with a 2.0-liter I4, a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive will set you back $19,500 before destination ($950). Adding all-wheel drive brings the price up by $1,300, to $20,800.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Kona SE standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a backup camera, keyless entry and a telescoping steering wheel. The standard 7-inch infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too. No BMW-style shakedowns here.

One step up is the SEL, which will cost you $21,150 for FWD or $22,450 for AWD (it's always a $1,300 premium, no matter the trim). Standard equipment grows to include17-inch wheels, blind spot monitoring, heated seats, satellite radio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear tinted glass. If you want a contrast roof on your SEL, just add $150.

Now it's time to get fancy. Starting with the Limited trim, the engine changes to a turbocharged 1.6-liter I4 mated to a dual-clutch transmission. The Kona Limited starts at $24,700 for FWD, and it includes LED headlights and taillights, larger wheels, a sunroof, automatic climate control and dark body cladding.

At the tip-top of the range is the Kona Ultimate. Starting at $27,400 for FWD, the Ultimate packs every driver aid from other trims, in addition to rain-sensing wipers, an eight-speaker premium audio system, a head-up display and a larger, 8.0-inch infotainment system with navigation.

Full pricing information is below: