2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel keeps it affordable at $31,435

When Chevrolet introduced the 2018 Equinox, it promised a diesel variant that would bring superior fuel economy without breaking the bank. Now, we can confirm that it's held true to that second part.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel will start at $31,435 for its base LT trim, including destination charges, CarsDirect reports, citing dealer order forms. It's still under the average new-car transaction price, but it's more expensive than its gasoline-powered siblings -- it's $1,345 more expensive than the LT 2.0T, and $3,740 more expensive than the LT 1.5T.

Standard equipment on the diesel LT includes blind spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, 17-inch aluminum wheels and a 7-inch MyLink infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Throw in the $2,395 Sun and Infotainment package, and you get both a power moonroof and additional USB ports while the screen size expands to 8 inches.

Move up to the Equinox Premier Diesel, and you'll spend $33,930. This one is $2,195 more expensive than the 1.5-liter gas Equinox Premier, but it manages to be $600 less than the 2.0-liter Equinox Premier.

Standard equipment on the Premier Diesel includes larger wheels, leather seating surfaces, the aforementioned 8-inch infotainment screen and dual-zone automatic climate control. All-wheel drive is available on this model for an extra $1,750, and the optional $2,620 Sun, Sound and Navigation package adds a seven-speaker Bose sound system, navigation and a power moonroof.

Buyers keen on safety can also opt for the $1,895 Confidence and Convenience Package II, which includes adaptive headlights, a surround-view monitor, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.