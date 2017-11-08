2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir brings posh trim to the sedan sort

Buick updated the LaCrosse for the 2018 model year with a standard mild-hybrid system and a lower base price, but that was only the beginnng.

The 2018 Buick LaCrosse will also be Buick's first sedan to carry its new Avenir trim, which is positioned as a top-tier offering with more standard features and fancier materials throughout. The Avenir trim debuted on the 2018 Buick Enclave three-row crossover.

Enlarge Image Buick

The LaCrosse Avenir looks a little different than the rest, thanks to special upper and lower front grilles. Nineteen-inch alloy wheels are standard, with optional 20-inchers for a few extra bucks. And, as one might expect, there are a few Avenir badges thrown onto the body for good measure.

Inside, you get a chestnut-brown leather interior, although black is also available. The front seat headrests are embroidered with the Avenir logo, and there are Avenir door sill plates on offer too. Navigation, a panoramic moonroof and a Bose surround-sound audio system are all standard, as well.

There are still some options available. You can upgrade from front-wheel drive to all-wheel drive, and optional variable dampers can make the ride a bit cushier. There's also a suite of active and passive driver assist systems on offer.

Making LaCrosse the second Buick to feature the Avenir trim was a sensible choice. According to Buick, 90 percent of its buyers opt for one of the top two trims already, so adding an even more exclusive trim seeks to capitalize on buyers' desire for fancier trimmings.

The 2018 LaCrosse Avenir goes on sale in early 2018. While Buick did not mention a price, the current range-topping LaCrosse Premium starts at $39,590, so expect the Avenir to command a slightly higher price than that.