2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir ramps up the premium feel

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2018 Buick LaCrosse will be Buick's first sedan to carry its new Avenir trim.
It's positioned as a top-tier offering with more features as standard and fancier materials throughout.
The LaCrosse Avenir looks a little different than the rest, thanks to special upper and lower front grilles.
Nineteen-inch alloy wheels are standard, with optional 20-inchers for a bit more coin.
As one might expect, there are a few Avenir badges thrown onto the body for good measure.
Inside, you get a chestnut-brown leather interior. Black is also available.
Navigation, a panoramic moonroof and a Bose surround-sound audio system are all standard too.
The front seat headrests are embroidered with the Avenir logo.
The 2018 LaCrosse Avenir goes on sale in early 2018.
The current range-topping LaCrosse Premium starts at $39,590, so expect the Avenir to be a little pricier.
Cameras that make great holiday gifts
Let them start the new year with a step up in photo and video quality from a phone.