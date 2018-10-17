Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition package is limited to just 10 cars

Audi

The Audi R8 is going even more extreme. This time, it's not a rear-wheel-drive model but rather what Audi describes as the "most performance-oriented" version yet of the supercar. Just 10 will be built, each equipped with all the Audi Sport accessories and go-fast performance parts Audi has available.

The Competition package builds on the R8 V10 Plus and is lighter yet offers more downforce. For instance, the carbon-ceramic brake pads now have titanium backing plates, shedding 2.2 pounds, while new 20-inch wheels inspired by those on the R8 GT4 racing car drop 26.4 pounds. At the same time, a new carbon-fiber aerodynamic kit (which includes a huge rear wing) doubles the amount of downforce the car generates at 93 miles per hour. At top speed, the Competition versions generates 200 pounds more downforce than the standard R8 V10 Plus.

Audi

As it's based on the existing V10 Plus model, the car's 5.2-liter V10 engine offers up 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. One downside to the new aero work, though: the Competition model's drag coefficient is 0.42 versus the regular car's 0.36, dropping the top speed from 204 to 196 miles per hour. Frankly, we think buyers will be OK with that modest change.

Other modifications for the new Competition pack include Suzuka Gray paint, carbon-fiber shift paddles, blacked-out exterior trim, bucket seats with red contrast stitching, a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, three-way adjustable suspension and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Couple all that with the performance tweaks and this car looks to be a seriously tasty package.

The 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition package will reach dealers next month. All 10 will be identical, and each will cost a whopping $237,350 -- not including a $1,250 destination fee and a $1,300 gas-guzzler charge. That's a premium of $42,950 over the standard V10 Plus coupe.