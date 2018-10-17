The Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition has more downforce, less weight

  • 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition package
2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus Competition package

Audi is making the R8 even more thrilling, thanks to a new Competition package.

The new package will be offered only on the R8 V10 Plus coupe, meaning the 5.2-liter V10 will be rated for 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.

A new aerodynamic package doubles the amount of downforce produced at 93 miles per hour. At top speed, the Competition generates 220 pounds more downforce than the standard R8 V10 Plus.

These milled 20-inch wheels, inspired by the look of those on the R8 GT4 racing car, save 26.4 pounds of weight.

All Competition package models wear Suzuka Gray paint and feature upgrades like an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

New titanium backing plates for the carbon-ceramic brake pads shed another 2.2 pounds of mass.

Audi claims the Competition package makes this the most performance-focused version to date of the R8.

The Competition package is quite expensive, adding $42,950 on top of the price of a regular R8 V10 Plus.

The new aero kit produces more drag, so the Competition version has a top speed of just 196 miles per hour compared to the regular V10 Plus's 204 mph.

The R8 Competition package will reach dealers in November 2018. But Audi is only making 10 of them, so don't hesitate too long.

