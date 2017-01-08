2017 Porsche 911 GTS provides extra power, one of five different ways

Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote

Up Next Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote

Porsche's GTS line promises increased performance and a bit more style than its more traditional variants. That continues with the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS family.

Note that I say family -- there are technically five different GTS models. You can have the rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera GTS Coupe or Cabriolet, the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4 GTS Coupe or Cabriolet or the glass-roof 911 Targa 4 GTS. Thankfully, you'll only need one.

Enlarge Image Photo by Porsche

Thanks to a new turbocharger, the 3.0-liter turbo flat-six engine puts out a solid 450 horsepower, or 20 horsepower more than the GTS used to put out with its naturally aspirated engine. No matter which variant you're looking at, you can order it with either a seven-speed manual or Porsche's seven-speed PDK dual-clutch.

Easy ways to differentiate the GTS include 20-inch black wheels, slightly tinted taillights, a new trim piece between the taillights and a whole bunch of badges. The 911 Targa 4 GTS also features its targa bar in black, because of course it does. All models sport the wider body of the all-wheel-drive variants.

Other doodads tacked onto the GTS as standard include Porsche's sportier PASM suspension, sport seats, the excellent sports exhaust and the Sport Chrono package.

The 2017 Porsche 911 GTS family goes on sale in March.