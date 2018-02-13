2017 Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Caravan get recalled over brake light switch

Gather 'round, children; it's time once again to visit the wonderful world of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recalls! This time, there are 39,456 2017 Jeep Wranglers and Dodge Caravan RTs being recalled due to a faulty brake pedal switch that may allow vehicles to be shifted out of Park without the brake pedal being depressed and may leave the brake lights illuminated continually.

Yeah, not ideal but thankfully it's a limited number of vehicles and a reasonably straightforward fix. Owners of affected vehicles will begin hearing from FCA at the end of March with information on how to get their cars fixed.

Enlarge Image FCA US LLC

This isn't the first recall for FCA in 2018, with 153,859 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans being recalled in January over engine stalling issues, and it won't be the last now that FCA has settled with the EPA over its diesel emissions cheating scandal. Hopefully, 2018 won't be quite as rough a year for the Italo-American manufacturer as 2017, which saw over a million vehicles recalled for various reasons.

For more information on the Wrangler/Caravan brake light switch recall, you can visit the NHTSA recall page here.