2017 Chrysler Pacifica software glitch forces recall

Chrysler is recalling an estimated 153,859 Pacifica minivans to update their engine software. Under certain circumstances, a glitch in the engine control module programming of select 2017 model-year vans could result in a stall.

According to the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based automaker, owners have reported stalling primarily when the vehicle is being started, idling or when when driven "at low, steady speeds." Chrysler describes the issue as only occurring "under a rare set of conditions," noting that "most were singular events that occurred over thousands of miles of travel." Chrysler claims affected models are able to be restarted right away.

The recall strictly involves gas-powered 2017 Pacifica vans -- Chrysler's Pacifica Hybrid plug-in model is not part of the campaign.

Chrysler dealers will install updated engine control software on affected models free of charge.

A further 7,457 Canadian-market Pacificas are involved in the action, along with nearly 1,000 units in Mexico and a further 245 in other countries.

Last September, Chrysler recalled nearly 50,000 Pacifica minivans from the 2017 and 2018 model years over a possible seatbelt issue.