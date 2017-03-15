2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid just $1,500 more than gas version

Acura is on the verge of releasing its first hybrid-electric crossover, and the automaker is finally ready to tell us how much it will cost.

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid will start at $51,960. That's a far cry from the MDX's base price of $44,050, but when you take into account the fact that it touts all-wheel drive (a $2,000 option) and the Technology Package ($4,410) as standard equipment, it brings the price difference to just $1,500.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Technology Package includes features designed to make life easier, like rain-sensing windshield wipers, remote engine start, blind spot monitoring and navigation. It also comes with a 10-speaker stereo system, Siri Eyes Free and a voice recognition system that works with the climate control.

If you want a fully loaded MDX Sport Hybrid, expect to pay $58,000 for the addition of the Advance Package. This package puts the focus on luxury, with additions like perforated leather seating, ventilated front seats, heated second row captain's chairs and wood trim. It also packs a heated steering wheel, third-row USB ports, parking sensors and a surround view camera system.

Acura's MDX Sport Hybrid takes that extra money and converts it into extra mpg. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg city and 27 mpg highway -- improvements of 8 and 1, respectively, over a comparably equipped gas MDX. The front-wheel-drive MDX achieves 20 city and 27 highway, so the net gain there is only in the city.

Not only is the hybrid more efficient than the gas, it's more powerful, too. Three electric motors mate to a 3.0-liter V6 for a net output of 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque, which is 31 horsepower more than the gas MDX. The only transmission on offer is seven-speed, dual-clutch unit. The 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid will land at dealerships in April.