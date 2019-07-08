FCA recalls 83,000 2014 Jeep Cherokee V6s for transmission issues

Enlarge Image Roadshow

Hold on to your butts, folks, it's recall time once again. This time, it's the 2014 Jeep Cherokee that's been bit by the recall bug.

The recall stems from a problem with one of the clutches in the automatic transmission that can cause the vehicle to shift to neutral unexpectedly, Automotive News reports. The problem occurs because the component in question is unable to adequately manage the flow of transmission oil.

The recall affects approximately 83,000 US-market 2014 Jeep Cherokee models equipped with the V6 engine. Additionally, the recall affects 17,530 vehicles in markets outside the US, including Canada, Mexico and Europe.

FCA has not received any reports of injuries or deaths stemming from this transmission issue.

The company is currently working on a fix for the defect, and won't be sending out official owner notifications until that fix is ready, which FCA representatives have told Roadshow should be around Aug. 2, 2019.

