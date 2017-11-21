After Lincoln came out with the new MKZ and Continental, it was only a matter of time before the new company nose made its way to every vehicle in the lineup. Now that the new Navigator is out of the way, it's time for Lincoln to focus on its smallest SUV, the MKC.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC is only a mid-cycle refresh -- which makes sense, since I don't believe there's an update planned in the near future for the Ford Escape, off which the MKC is based. Either way, the biggest physical update for the 2019 model year is a new nose, which you've seen on every other new Lincoln from the last year or so.

The interior isn't much, if any different. Vast expanses of black plastic cover the center stack and its many (many) physical buttons. The transmission is still controlled using buttons on the left side of the Sync 3 infotainment screen, which, by the way, includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The gauge cluster remains a mixture of screens and physical gauges.

The biggest update, tech-wise, is the introduction of new safety tech. Forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking are optional, as are lane-departure warning, blind spot monitoring and active park assist (for parallel parking only).

If you want to keep things fancy, Lincoln's top-tier Black Label trim returns for the 2019 MKC. Available in three different themes, the MKC Black Label ramps up the fancy with Venetian leather, real wood trim and Alcantara suede. Reserve models can also deck out the interior with deep green leather, which sounds pretty awesome.

Two engines are available. The base 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 puts out 245 horsepower, while an uprated 2.3-liter I4 boosts output to 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. Optioned in the right way, the MKC can tow up to 3,000 pounds.

The 2019 Lincoln MKC will be available this summer, and pricing has not yet been announced.