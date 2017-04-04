2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63: V8 hustle finally comes to this compact ute

In an era where Mercedes-AMG is content to slap its badges -- and its high-output engines -- in just about every conceivable Mercedes model, one vehicle never earned that -63 badge, the GLC-Class. That changes today, with the introduction of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63.

It doesn't take more than a cursory glance to realize this isn't your average mall-crawling GLC-Class. The GLC63 picks up the Panamericana grille first seen on the AMG GT sports car. In fact, it's the first Merc-AMG outside the GT to wear it. Along with the new grille, you've got a more aggressive front bumper, wider wheel arch claddings, new side sills and a strong rear bumper with AMG's hallmark quad tailpipes.

In keeping with Mercedes' tradition of giving the people as many options as possible, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 will be available in both traditional and Coupe variants. The latter reduces its cargo capacity and rear visibility in favor of a sleeker rear end that doesn't stray too far from Mercedes' other, larger coupe-over, the GLE-Class Coupe. The GLC63 Coupe also features some unique visual elements, like silver inserts and the same spoiler lip as the GLC43 Coupe.

The real star here, though, is the engine. It's a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8. In its "pedestrian" guise, it puts out an ample 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough, and you don't mind the look of the GLC63 Coupe, you can upgrade to the GLC63 S Coupe, which bumps output to 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Hoo boy. 60 mph arrives in 3.9 seconds for the GLC63, and 3.7 for the GLC63 S.

No matter the engine, though, all GLC63 variants receive a nine-speed automatic transmission, with a wet clutch replacing the torque converter for a lower weight and improved response. Also standard is AMG's 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, which can send all its power to the rear wheels or all four, depending on need. In order to help keep the shiny side up, there's a new AMG-specific air suspension that can be adjusted based on vehicle mode.

The interior isn't too much different than the regular GLC-Class. Sure, there's some more artificial leather and microfiber finishes throughout, as well as some AMG-specific controls and an aluminum trim, but otherwise, it's not too different. The GLC63 S receives even fancier touches, including an AMG-specific instrument cluster and a steering wheel finished in Nappa leather and microfiber.

It was a long time coming, but the GLC63 is finally here, and it definitely seems to live up to our expectations. We'll get to see it up close and personal at the New York Auto Show in the second week of April. Both variants are expected to be in dealers by early 2018.