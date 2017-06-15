Hitting the gas from a stop, the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country's authoritative acceleration surprises and impresses me, because I know only four cylinders propel this big, heavy wagon. But attempting a freeway pass while at speed, the drivetrain takes a moment to give the boost I need.

The large, portrait-format touchscreen in the center of the dash looks good, and makes navigation input easy with one-box search, but it takes me far too long to figure out how to change audio sources. Hint: Swipe left.

At over 16 feet, the V90 Cross Country measures a little too long for easy urban parking. However, its automated parallel parking nestles me right up to the curb, without a single bumper kiss front or back.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

Volvo gets plenty of hipster love for its boxy 200-series station wagons of the past, but the 2017 V90 Cross Country wagon is anything but boxy, or old. This thoroughly modern wagon presents a tapered hatch accented by tall taillights. It also tops Volvo's wagon lineup, sitting comfortably among the XC90 SUV and S90 sedan as Volvo's larger cars.

The Cross Country moniker signals that this V90 boasts 8.3-inches of ground clearance, 2.3-inches more than the standard V90 wagon, and includes an Off Road drive mode.

Firm but comfortable seats wrapped in fine-looking leather and a Bowers and Wilkins stereo help the V90 Cross Country reach Volvo's premium aspirations, as does the minimalist approach to dashboard design. Pushing towards the leading edge of technology, this example came with a high-resolution head-up display, adaptive cruise control and self-steering within a lane, online destination search, and a digital instrument cluster. As an extra edge of convenience, the dashboard electronics support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The easy and engaging character of the V90 Cross Country makes it the kind of car I want to drive for any little errand or nation-spanning journey. As a Volvo quirk, I fire up the engine by twisting a dial on the console. The 2-liter four-cylinder engine, aided and abetted by a supercharger and turbocharger, a unique forced-induction combo from Volvo, makes 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight speed automatic transmission.

Setting Eco mode, the digital instrument cluster replaces its tachometer with a power gauge and detunes the throttle, making for gentle launches. I don't usually care for Eco modes, as I know how to drive efficiently, but this one also detunes the climate control, increasing the fuel savings. With its impressively small but powerful engine and other fuel-saving technologies, the V90 Cross Country scores an EPA economy rating of 22 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, which lines up perfectly with my experience of averaging around 25 mpg.

As I pilot the V90 Cross Country down city streets, the wheel turns effortlessly and the idle-stop feature kills the engine when at stop lights to help save gas. When I switch the drive mode to Comfort, suspension and steering feel the same, but the throttle becomes a little more responsive. While this wagon takes off neatly from a stop, I find hesitation from the throttle when I'm already at speed and need extra oomph to pass another car, probably lag from the engine's forced induction.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

I don't feel that hesitation when I put the V90 Cross Country in Dynamic mode. The car holds its engine speed higher, making for a very responsive throttle, the steering wheel gains heft, and the suspension tightens up. The wagon feels like a more engaged driver all around, and I generally prefer it in this mode, except it doesn't kill the engine at stop lights, instead needlessly burning fuel. In turns, the tighter tune on the suspension keeps the V90 Cross Country feeling very steady, but even in Comfort mode it handles well.

The LCD advises that Off Road mode is for a "rough road," so maybe not truly off-road. Moderate ground clearance helps the V90 Cross Country get over ruts or handle snowy conditions, aided by its standard all-wheel drive. That all-wheel-drive system biases torque to the front wheels by default, but can split it 50:50 between front and rear wheels. The wagon doesn't include a means of locking the torque split, but the Off Road drive mode should keep power going to the rear wheels.

I spend the majority of my wheel time sailing down freeways in Comfort mode, taking advantage of the wagon's adaptive cruise control, which automatically brakes to match slower traffic ahead. This system works well enough to bring the V90 Cross Country to a full stop when traffic stops, but I felt it left too much of a gap in front for effective stop-and-go driving. To be fair, the only adaptive cruise control systems I've found that handle stop-and-go well are in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Tesla Model S.