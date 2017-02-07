Following the debut of the Ram Rebel Black at the Detroit Auto Show, Ram is expanding the sinister-looking special-edition to its three-quarter and one-ton models at the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night models will feature blacked-out exterior elements such as 20-inch wheels, grille surround with black billet inserts, lighting bezels and badges. Front and rear steel bumpers are body color. Black running boards will be available as an option.

For the interior, the Night package gets heated vinyl bucket seats with 10-way power adjustments, power adjustable pedals and dual-zone automatic climate controls.

The Night package will be available on Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models with a single rear-wheel in the crew cab body style. Customers will be able to choose from 4x2 or 4x4 variants with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, 6.4-liter Hemi V8 or 6.7-liter Cummins diesel I6.

Available paint colors for the Night package include Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Read Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic.

Production of the 2017 Ram Heavy Duty Night models has already begun, which means they should start trickling into dealers shortly. Pricing begins at $45,520.