Ram Rebel Black special edition gets dark in Detroit

As Ram's 1500 soldiers on for yet another year, the automaker has something special in store for its hopped-up Ram Rebel at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit -- a new aesthetic package.

Enlarge Image Photo by Ram

The Ram Rebel Black is a special-edition pickup truck that adds a number of flashy bits. For the exterior, the package adds black wheels and a black brush guard. Thankfully, you can get the package with more than just black exterior paint -- the package is available for all colors of the Ram Rebel.

There are way more new bits on the inside. There are black bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster. The heated seats are all black and feature black "Rebel" embroidery with light gray accent stitching. That stitching extends to the instrument panel, doors and seats, as well. Rubber floor mats come along for the ride too. You can tart it up even more with optional Katzkin leather seats.

The Rebel already packs quite a punch, thanks to standard equipment like 33-inch all-terrain tires, air suspension, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and a whole bunch of other off-road doodads.

The Black package can be added to crew-cab Rebel models. Two engines are on offer -- a 3.6-liter V6 or a 5.7-liter V8. The starting price for the V6 model is $45,590. The Black edition hits dealerships in March, but it'll be on display in Detroit for the length of the auto show.