If you take a visual survey of the midsize crossover segment, it isn't difficult to peg the Nissan Murano as the standout. The class is filled with bland and blobby competitors like the Ford Edge and Toyota Highlander, making what Nissan designers did with the Murano seem brave in comparison.

That bravery works well both inside and out. The Murano's exterior is aggressive with the V-motion grille, swoopy side accent lines and floating appearance rear roof that all rides on 20-inch wheels for my Platinum test car. Inside, the wraparound dash, stitched cashmere leather and Jasper Pearlescent trim yields a different look that works well. At night, trick cabin accent lighting give a premium ambience.

Style and function

The Murano, however, isn't just a looker. Being a five-passenger crossover, it has to deliver function, as well. A weekend trip across Michigan and back shows plenty of it with enough space for front passengers and the two big guys riding in back. The cushy, but still supportive seats keep everyone comfortable, while the 31.1 cubic-feet cargo area easily swallows up four overnight bags.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Folding the rear seats down grows cargo carrying capacity to 65 cubic feet, with the cargo area wide and deep enough to haul a 2006 Honda Accord hood home from a salvage yard on a separate occasion.

During the three-hour cross state journey, the NissanConnect infotainment system is exceptional with a responsive 8-inch touchscreen. Unlike the slow and clunky systems in many Nissan products currently in showrooms, the Murano's is quick to page through menus, offers sharp graphics and features a navigation system that never leads us astray. It's also capable of running Apple CarPlay, but strangely not Android Auto.

An 11-speaker Bose sound system plays crisp tunes for the ride from a variety of sources including satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming from my Samsung Galaxy S6 and one of the phones in back via the rear USB port. The only complaint from the folks in rear is that there is only one USB port for them to fight over to charge their smart devices.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Testing all the tech

Outside of entertainment features, the road trip offers the chance to experience all of the Nissan's safety technologies. Adaptive cruise control works as advertised holding the crossover at a set speed during the journey's straight shots, automatically slowing and accelerating to stay with the flow of traffic.

Predictive Forward Collision Warning goes off a couple of times when cars abruptly slow and never for false alarms. And while I'll never stop doing over-the-shoulder checks of blind spots, the blind-spot warning system is still a nice thing to have for additional confidence while changing lanes.

In the city, it's a breeze to back into tight parking spots with the Around View Monitor providing a 360-degree, bird's-eye view of the car, while the rear cross traffic alert triggers numerous times to warn me of side-approaching cars and pedestrians when reversing, preventing me from running into anything or anyone.