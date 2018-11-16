Outdoor smart plugs add convenience to everything from summer cookouts to holiday light displays. The $32 iClever Outdoor Smart Plug is a good example of smarts and value combined into one device. It comes with two outlets and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The iClever Outdoor Plug doesn't include energy monitoring and isn't the most weatherproof model out there, but if you want simple scheduling and automation options and don't need HomeKit integration, you'll be happy with your purchase.

Setting up this smart plug isn't complicated. You'll just need a mobile device and your home's Wi-Fi password. iClever uses the Smart Life app as its control center and pairs with your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Once you've downloaded the app for iOS or Android, connect your plug and follow the on-screen instructions to add a new device and connect it to Wi-Fi.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The plug works with Google Assistant and Alexa for automating, scheduling and controlling remotely. You'll need to connect your Alexa or Google Home ( ) account via their respective apps and skills, but once your accounts are linked, voice control is responsive and easy to use. This plug doesn't work with HomeKit like the iHome Outdoor Switch or iDevices Outdoor Switch.

What I like most about iClever's outdoor plug is that it has two individually controllable outlets, so you can name, schedule, control and integrate with each outlet independent of the other. That's something the more expensive iDevices Outdoor Switch doesn't offer with its two outlets.

When it comes to weatherproofing and water resistance, iClever has an IP44 rating, meaning it should be tough enough to withstand water spray but not water immersion (IP65, IP66 and IP67 are considered waterproof). More specifically, "Water splashed against the enclosure from any direction shall have no harmful effects."