Google Home Hub joins the fight to put a screen on your countertop

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Hey Google, what do you get when you combine a smart speaker, a touchscreen and a smart home control panel?



Answer: The Google Home Hub. We've heard rumors of Google's own smart display for months and saw leaked photos a couple of weeks ago -- now, Google's gone and made it official by announcing the thing at its Made by Google devices event in New York.



Thanks to the Lenovo Smart Display and the JBL Link View, we're already pretty familiar with what a Google Assistant-equipped smart display can do. Like those devices, the Home Hub will respond to Google Assistant voice commands just like the rest of the Google Home lineup does. You can control your smart home, check your calendar, search the web and more with a voice command.



The touchscreen shows extra info if you ask about the weather or search for local restaurants, and it certainly comes in handy when you want to check on your smart home cameras, pull up a map, look at pictures or watch videos.

Available in multiple colors, you can buy the Google Home Hub for a relatively inexpensive $150 when it comes out on October 22nd. The US price converts to roughly £115 and AU$210. The price is pretty attractive, despite a relatively small seven inch screen. The Lenovo Smart Display costs $250 for the model with a ten inch screen and $200 for the eight-inch version. The JBL Link View costs $250 and has an eight-inch screen.

CNET

New tricks

Beyond what the Lenovo Smart Display and the JBL Link View can do, the Google Home Hub will offer a few new tricks to help it stand out from the increasingly crowded field of smart displays.

Unlike the Lenovo Smart Display and the JBL Link View, the Google Home Hub doesn't have a camera. The dot on the upper bezel that looks like a camera is a light sensor. Google wanted you to feel comfortable putting the Home Hub in any room, so removing the camera was meant to provide an increased sense of privacy. You can make calls with the Home Hub, even video calls with Google Duo, but they will be one-way video calls as the recipient won't be able to see you.

The light sensor will also make it easier for the Google Home Hub to blend in, as it aids another new feature called Ambient EQ, which essentially allows the Home Hub to adapt the screen brightness and warmth on the fly to match the surrounding lighting. Google wanted to avoid the Home Hub blaring a blinding image in a darkened room. This sensor and lighting effect will allow the Home Hub to stand out as perhaps the most versatile smart display with Google Assistant, as it can blend into any room.

Those who have adopted smart home devices will also appreciate the Home Hub's smart home control panel. If you swipe down on the screen, you'll see "Home View" controls that populate automatically to support the specific settings for any Google-compatible connected household devices you might have installed. This is a feature we've wanted to see both on the other Google smart displays, but hasn't materialized until now.

I still find it odd that Google made a big show of its four third party smart displays at CES (including upcoming models from LG and Sony) then rolled out one of its own, especially since the smart displays from Lenovo and JBL have only just recently hit store shelves. Multiple Google representatives have insisted that the intention is not to undermine its partners, but to offer customers a variety of options. The absence of a camera on the Home Hub might be enough to keep Google's partners happy, although that feels like an obvious upgrade in a next-generation Home Hub. Then what?

We'll know a lot more about this new smart display soon enough, so stay tuned for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly as we receive more details.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: What you need to know about Google's new smartphones

Google's Oct. 9 event: Pixel 3, new Chromecast, Pixel Slate and more