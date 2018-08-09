Electrolux's $999 EFLW427UIW outscores nearly every front-load washing machine we've tested -- with the exception of two other Electrolux models that perform slightly better, the $1,199 EFLS527UTT and the $1,349 EFLS627UTT.

The less-expensive EFLW427UIW is still a great choice, particularly if you're looking to save a couple of hundred bucks. You will be sacrificing some features for that lower price, though. Unlike Electrolux's 500- and 600-series washers, this model doesn't come with a dedicated dispenser for detergent pods. It also has fewer cleaning cycles and a white finish (the only color option available).

The Electrolux EFLW427UIW is a solid washer worth considering, but keep in mind its comparatively limited features as you make your buying decision.

Electrolux's 400-series washer

See how the Electrolux EFLW427UIW stacks up against the Electrolux EFLS527UTT and the Samsung WF45M5500AZ in the chart below.

Comparing washing machines

Electrolux EFLW427UIW Electrolux EFLS527UTT Samsung WF45M5500AZ Price $999 $1,199 $999 Color finish White Titanium; (white for $1,099) Azure blue and platinum; (white for $899) Capacity 4.3 cubic feet 4.3 cubic feet 4.5 cubic feet # of cycles 7 9 10 Energy consumption 55 kWh/year 75 kWh/year 105 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38 x 32 inches 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27 x 38.7 x 33.8 inches App No No No

The EFLW427UIW is priced the same as Samsung's WF45M5500AZ, but the WF45M5500AZ has a larger cubic-foot capacity and more cleaning cycles. Electrolux's EFLS527UTT has the same 4.3-cubic-foot capacity as the EFLW427UIW, but it has two additional cycles and a dispenser especially for detergent pods.

I really like the EFLW427UIW's display, despite its lack of features. There's a flat, circular digital panel in the center that provides a clear readout of the time remaining in a cycle. That said, the EFLS527UTT and the EFLS627UTT have even better display panels that double as knobs for selecting your cycles, as well as telling you how much time is left before your laundry is done.

Cleaning power

To test a washer's performance, we measure two things: how well it removes stains and how gentle it is on fabric. We test both of these using a normal wash cycle -- that's a normal cycle with a normal soil level, hot water and a high spin speed.

For stain removal, we use prepackaged strips of fabric covered in five tough-to-remove stains: sebum (skin oil), carbon (mineral oil), pig's blood, cocoa and red wine. After we run the stain strips through a cleaning cycle, we calculate the percentage of the original stains that remain. The lower the number, the better the stain removal.