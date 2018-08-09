CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Electrolux EFLW427UIW review: The Electrolux EFLW427UIW is a solid, simple washing machine

By
Reviewed:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
MSRP: $999.00
Compare These

The Good Electrolux's $999 EFLW427UIW front-load washing machine does a great job removing stains, it looks nice, and it's easy to use.

The Bad Its 4.3-cubic-foot internal capacity is smaller than average, but still plenty large enough to fit a typical load of laundry. This washer doesn't have many features, despite its midrange price.

The Bottom Line The Electrolux EFLW427UIW is a strong contender if you're in the market for a simple front-load washer with great performance.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

7.8 Overall
  • Design 8
  • Usability 8
  • Features 6
  • Performance 9

Review Sections

Electrolux's $999 EFLW427UIW outscores nearly every front-load washing machine we've tested -- with the exception of two other Electrolux models that perform slightly better, the $1,199 EFLS527UTT and the $1,349 EFLS627UTT

The less-expensive EFLW427UIW is still a great choice, particularly if you're looking to save a couple of hundred bucks. You will be sacrificing some features for that lower price, though. Unlike Electrolux's 500- and 600-series washers, this model doesn't come with a dedicated dispenser for detergent pods. It also has fewer cleaning cycles and a white finish (the only color option available).

The Electrolux EFLW427UIW is a solid washer worth considering, but keep in mind its comparatively limited features as you make your buying decision. 

Electrolux's 400-series washer

See how the Electrolux EFLW427UIW stacks up against the Electrolux EFLS527UTT and the Samsung WF45M5500AZ in the chart below.

Comparing washing machines


 Electrolux EFLW427UIW Electrolux EFLS527UTT Samsung WF45M5500AZ
Price $999 $1,199 $999
Color finish White Titanium; (white for $1,099) Azure blue and platinum; (white for $899)
Capacity 4.3 cubic feet 4.3 cubic feet 4.5 cubic feet
# of cycles 7 9 10
Energy consumption 55 kWh/year 75 kWh/year 105 kWh/year
Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27 x 38 x 32 inches 27 x 38 x 31.5 inches 27 x 38.7 x 33.8 inches
App No No No

The EFLW427UIW is priced the same as Samsung's WF45M5500AZ, but the WF45M5500AZ has a larger cubic-foot capacity and more cleaning cycles. Electrolux's EFLS527UTT has the same 4.3-cubic-foot capacity as the EFLW427UIW, but it has two additional cycles and a dispenser especially for detergent pods. 

Related links

I really like the EFLW427UIW's display, despite its lack of features. There's a flat, circular digital panel in the center that provides a clear readout of the time remaining in a cycle. That said, the EFLS527UTT and the EFLS627UTT have even better display panels that double as knobs for selecting your cycles, as well as telling you how much time is left before your laundry is done. 

Cleaning power

To test a washer's performance, we measure two things: how well it removes stains and how gentle it is on fabric. We test both of these using a normal wash cycle -- that's a normal cycle with a normal soil level, hot water and a high spin speed. 

For stain removal, we use prepackaged strips of fabric covered in five tough-to-remove stains: sebum (skin oil), carbon (mineral oil), pig's blood, cocoa and red wine. After we run the stain strips through a cleaning cycle, we calculate the percentage of the original stains that remain. The lower the number, the better the stain removal. 

Best Washing Machines for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Magic Leap is either brilliant or BS. It's ready to prove its AR gear is real
I finally tried Magic Leap, and I have mixed feelings
Will the Samsung Note 9 suffer the same fate as the Galaxy S9?

Discuss Electrolux EFLW427UIW