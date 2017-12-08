The best free movies you can stream right now

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey'

'The Commitments'

'A Fish Called Wanda'

'Terminator 2'

'Crash'

'Total Recall'

"What We Do in the Shadows"

'Titanic'

'The Sting'

'The Hurt Locker'

'Valkyrie'

  • the-hobbit-an-unexpected-journey
    1
    of 11
  • the-commitments
    2
    of 11
  • a-fish-called-wanda
    3
    of 11
  • terminator-2
    4
    of 11
  • crash
    5
    of 11
  • total-recall
    6
    of 11
  • what-we-do-in-the-shadows
    7
    of 11
  • titanic
    8
    of 11
  • the-sting
    9
    of 11
  • the-hurt-locker
    10
    of 11
  • valkyrie
    11
    of 11

Where to watch: Crackle

I absolutely loved the "Lord of the Rings" movies, but couldn't really connect with "The Hobbit" or any of the ones that followed. (Prequels, am I right?) But you could do worse than to curl up with Bilbo Baggins and company for a few hours.

Caption by / Photo by New Line Cinema
Read More

Where to watch: Hoopla Digital

Alan Parker's ode to soul music -- and working-class Ireland -- features a great ensemble of unknowns, along with one of the best movie soundtracks ever.

Caption by / Photo by Twentieth Century Fox
Read More

Where to watch: Hoopla Digital

Take two Monty Python vets, add an Oscar-winning performance by Kevin Kline and stir in some Jamie Curtis for good measure. The result is a mostly forgotten but still hilarious dark comedy.

Caption by / Photo by MGM
Read More

Where to watch: Crackle and Hoopla Digital

One of the all-time great action movies, and the rare sequel that improved on the original. (Too bad the same couldn't be said for subsequent sequels.) "Come with me if you want to be relentlessly entertained."

Caption by / Photo by Carolco Pictures
Read More

Where to watch: Tubi

Heavy but enthralling, "Crash" won (controversially) the Oscar for Best Picture in 2006. Did it deserve to? Watch for yourself and decide.

Caption by / Photo by Lions Gate Films
Read More

Where to watch: Crackle and The Roku Channel

Despite some fairly dated effects and a few genuinely silly plot turns, "Total Recall" remains one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best. Come for the action, stay for the one-liners. ("Consider that a divorce.")

Caption by / Photo by Carolco Pictures
Read More

Where to watch: Hoopla Digital

Without question the best vampire comedy since "Love at First Bite" (which didn't set the bar that high), this hilarious gore-fest stars "Flight of the Conchords" vet Jemaine Clement. Finally, a vampire movie that doesn't take itself so seriously (cough, "Twilight," cough).

Caption by / Photo by Unison Films
Read More

Where to watch: Hoopla Digital

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet go on a cruise. (What, you were expecting more detail? It's "Titanic"!)

Caption by / Photo by Twentieth Century Fox
Read More

Where to watch: Hoopla Digital

As my dad likes to say, "They don't make 'em like this anymore." Which is too bad, because "The Sting" is everything a movie should be: witty, clever, suspenseful and just plain fun. And, I mean, come on: Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Isn't it time you shared this classic with the kids?

Caption by / Photo by Universal Pictures
Read More

Where to watch: Tubi

Maybe you've heard of it? Kathryn Bigelow's intense story of an Iraq-war bomb squad pretty much swept the 2010 Academy Awards, with Oscars for writing, acting, directing and, oh, yeah, Best Picture.

Caption by / Photo by Voltage Pictures
Read More

Where to watch: The Roku Channel and Vudu

Tom Cruise is a Nazi. A good Nazi. Or at least one trying to take down Hitler. Based on a true story, "Valkyrie" keeps you riveted even though you know (more or less) how the story ends.

Caption by / Photo by MGM
Read More
1 of 11
|

The best free movies you can stream right now

Published:
Up Next
The best free movies you can stream...
11

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Toyota teases sharp new Avalon in Detroit
1:22

AutoComplete: Toyota teases sharp new Avalon in Detroit

by
Sony XBR-X900E review: Midpriced TV with a high-end picture
1:26

Sony XBR-X900E review: Midpriced TV with a high-end picture

by
Twitter users like longer tweets, data shows

Twitter users like longer tweets, data shows

by
This is what a shooting star looks like from space

This is what a shooting star looks like from space

by
Turo encourages P2P car-sharing hosts to aid LA fire relief

Turo encourages P2P car-sharing hosts to aid LA fire relief

by
Get rich quick on Amazon? Lawsuits target alleged scammers

Get rich quick on Amazon? Lawsuits target alleged scammers

by