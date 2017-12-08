The best free movies you can stream right now

I absolutely loved the "Lord of the Rings" movies, but couldn't really connect with "The Hobbit" or any of the ones that followed. (Prequels, am I right?) But you could do worse than to curl up with Bilbo Baggins and company for a few hours.
One of the all-time great action movies, and the rare sequel that improved on the original. (Too bad the same couldn't be said for subsequent sequels.) "Come with me if you want to be relentlessly entertained."
Despite some fairly dated effects and a few genuinely silly plot turns, "Total Recall" remains one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best. Come for the action, stay for the one-liners. ("Consider that a divorce.")
Without question the best vampire comedy since "Love at First Bite" (which didn't set the bar that high), this hilarious gore-fest stars "Flight of the Conchords" vet Jemaine Clement. Finally, a vampire movie that doesn't take itself so seriously (cough, "Twilight," cough).
As my dad likes to say, "They don't make 'em like this anymore." Which is too bad, because "The Sting" is everything a movie should be: witty, clever, suspenseful and just plain fun. And, I mean, come on: Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Isn't it time you shared this classic with the kids?