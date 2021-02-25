Where's my refund? When it could arrive and how to track it

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've already filed your 2020 tax return and you're expecting a refund, you're probably checking your bank account (if you have direct deposit set up) each day, wondering when your money will arrive. Or, maybe this year you filed early to claim any missing stimulus check money that you claimed as a Recovery Rebate Credit. However, there's a better way of tracking the money you're owed after you file your taxes. See our chart below to get a better idea of when your refund could arrive.

If you file electronically, you can start tracking your payment 24 hours after filing. If you haven't filed yet, consider filing online, rather than sending in a paper return -- the IRS is asking taxpayers to avoid filing paper returns, if possible, as they're still experiencing a backlog from last year, when the tax due date was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have reached out to the IRS about extending the tax filing deadline this year, too.

Currently, there are two IRS tools that can help you track down your 2020 refund once your taxes are filed. Additionally, note that this tax season could determine whether you get a third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person. (Here's when that stimulus payment could arrive and how it could be more targeted, possibly disqualifying more people. This story is updated frequently.

2 IRS tools help track the status of your refund: How to use them

There are several things you'll need on hand to track the status of your tax refund: your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status -- for example, single, married or head of household -- and your exact refund amount in whole dollars, which can be found on your tax return.

Using the IRS tool Where's My Refund, enter your Social Security number or ITIN, your filing status and your exact refund amount, then press Send. If you entered your information correctly, you'll be taken to a page that shows the status of your refund. If not, you may be asked to verify your personal tax data and try again. If all the information looks correct, you'll need to enter the date you filed your taxes, along with how you filed -- either electronically or on paper.

There's also a mobile app you can use to check your tax refund status called IRS2Go. The IRS updates the data in this tool overnight each day, so if you don't see a status change after 24 hours or more, check back the next day.

What the current status of your tax refund means

When looking at the status of your tax refund in the IRS tool, you will see one of three messages.

Received : The IRS now has your tax return and is working on processing it.

: The IRS now has your tax return and is working on processing it. Approved : The IRS has confirmed the amount of your refund.

: The IRS has confirmed the amount of your refund. Sent: Your refund is now on its way to your bank or in a check to your home. (Here's how to change your address now if you moved

When will I receive my tax refund? Potential dates listed below

The IRS says it issues most tax refunds within 21 days, but many people will get their refunds far sooner. It can take the IRS longer to send your tax refund if there are any errors, or if you filed a claim for an Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit.

But it also depends on how you filed your return.

For example, if the refund is getting directly deposited into your bank account, it could take an additional five days for your bank to post it to your account. This means if it took the IRS 21 days to issue your check and your bank five days to post it, you may be waiting a total of 26 days to get your money. That's where tracking your refund comes in handy.

If it's being sent by mail, the IRS says it could take six to eight weeks to arrive. Here are some possible dates when you could receive your refund depending on when you filed.

When your tax refund could arrive If you file on this date This is the soonest This is the latest Feb 14 Feb 21 Mar 7 Mar 1 Mar 8 Mar 22 Apr 1 Apr 8 Apr 22 Apr 15 (last day to file) Apr 22 May 6 Oct 15 (last day with extension) Oct 22 Nov 5

Should you call the IRS to check your tax refund status? It depends

While you can call the IRS to check your status, the agency's live phone assistance is extremely limited at this time, so you may wait on hold for a while to speak to a representative. Also, the IRS says you should only call if it's been 21 or more days since you filed your taxes online or if the Where's My Refund tool tells you to contact the IRS.

For more information about your taxes, here's when the 2021 deadline is to file your tax return, how to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes and the real reason you should sign up for direct deposit on your 2020 taxes.