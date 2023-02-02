Got Tax Return Questions? Here's How to Call the IRS

Tax season began on Monday, Jan. 23, and though you have a couple of months to submit your tax return before the April 18 filing deadline hits, the sooner you submit your taxes, the better. If you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, if you haven't received your W-2 form yet -- it might be time to contact the IRS before that April deadline creeps up.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline. Before you pick up the phone, be aware of the long wait times to speak with someone from the agency. Last year, the IRS customer service line received a record number of calls during the tax season that prolonged the average hotline waiting time. Also keep in mind that the average wait time will only get longer as Tax Day approaches.

You may be able to answer some of your tax questions with online resources. The IRS has a tool called the Interactive Tax Assistant that walks you through various inquiries to help you determine whether your income is taxable, whom you can claim as a dependent and what your filing status is.

If you want to track the status of your tax refund, you can do so by visiting the IRS's Get Refund Status tool. Lastly, be sure to create your own online IRS account -- you can also use that account to get info about your prior year's tax return.

In an email to CNET, IRS media relations representative Raphael Tulino underlined the importance of finding answers through online resources: "It's IRS.gov, IRS.gov and IRS.gov first before you call."

If you've gone through all the online options and still haven't solved your problem, we'll tell you how to contact the IRS by phone or make an appointment in person at a local office. For more tax info, here are all the tax credits and deductions you can get for your home in 2023.

Call this IRS phone number to ask about tax refunds and more

Before you make a call to the IRS, note that the call volumes are high and you may have to wait a long time to speak with a representative. During April, the IRS says that wait times are higher on Mondays, and the best time to call during the day is before 10 a.m.

To get started, call 800-829-1040 to reach the tax agency about an issue you're having with your taxes. Make sure you have the following information on hand to verify your identification.

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Your birthdate

Filing status: single, head of household, married filing joint or married filing separate

How to set up an in-person appointment with an IRS representative

The IRS has many offices across the US, and if there's one near you, you can make an appointment to speak with someone in person. Here's how to schedule a meeting.

1. Head to the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Tool page and enter your ZIP code. Tap Search.

2. Choose the location nearest to you and select Make Appointment.

3. Call the appointment phone number for the office you want to visit.

4. When you go to your local branch, make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and your ITIN or Social Security number.