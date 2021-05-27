Still waiting for your $1,400 stimulus payment? Here's how to request an IRS trace to track it

Sarah Tew/CNET

Is it time to start worrying about the missing stimulus check that you qualify for? The IRS has made more than 167 million payments since March -- with a new batch of checking going out each week. If you think your $1,400 payment is lost or never sent -- maybe you received a letter telling you the IRS sent your payment but you've not received it -- you may need help trying to track it down. The same goes for the first and second payments from 2020.

It's possible there's an issue with your check, or the IRS could have the wrong mailing address on file. Another reason why you may want to track down your payment is if you received less than the amount expected and you're owed a "plus-up" payment. By the way, in that case, you do not need to file an amended tax form.

We'll explain how to request an IRS payment trace or file for a recovery rebate credit, even if you don't normally file taxes. If you filed your 2020 tax return and still need your refund money, here's how to track it down. If you received unemployment benefits in 2020, you could be due for a big tax break. Also, here's what we know about a possible fourth stimulus payment and how much of the $3,600 per kid you could get with the child tax credit starting in July. This story gets frequent updates.

When should you request an IRS payment trace?

Since the third stimulus checks are still being sent, you could hold out a little longer before taking action. If you didn't get your first or second check at all, though, it's time to do something. This chart shows when you can and should request an IRS payment trace, which is designed to hunt down a stimulus check the agency says it sent. More below on exactly how a payment trace works, how to get started and when to use it.

When to request an IRS payment trace Method of payment Time passed since IRS says it sent your payment Direct deposit 5 days Check mailed to standard address 4 weeks Check mailed to a forwarded address 6 weeks Check mailed to a foreign address 9 weeks

This timeline was the same for the first and second payments of 2020 as well. If your first or second stimulus check is missing, you can no longer use the Get My Payment tool to track it down.

How can you check on the status of a missing stimulus payment?

It's easy to check the status of your third stimulus check through the Get My Payment tool. You'll need to request a payment trace if the IRS portal shows your payment was issued but you haven't received it within the time frame outlined in the chart above.

To use the tool, you need to plug in your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, date of birth, street address and ZIP or postal code. The portal will show your payment status, if your money has been scheduled and the payment method (direct deposit or by mail) and date. You might also see a different message or an error. (Here's how to track your mailed check through the US Postal Service.)

What if you got an IRS letter in the mail but no payment?

About 15 days after the IRS sends your third stimulus check (by either direct deposit, paper check or EIP card), you should get a letter from the agency confirming your payment. The IRS is still sending these letters for the third payment.

If you received this letter -- also called Notice 1444, Your Economic Impact Payment -- but you never got your payment, you'll need to request a payment trace. Make sure you keep the letter because you'll need the information to file your claim. (Here's what to do if you lost the IRS letter.) The same is true for the first and second stimulus checks as well.

How can you request an IRS trace for missing stimulus money?



To request a payment trace, call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or mail or fax a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF). Note: If you call the number, you'll have to listen through the recorded content before you can connect with an agent.

To complete Form 3911 for your third stimulus check, the IRS provides the following instructions:

1. Write "EIP3" on the top of the form (EIP stands for Economic Impact Payment.)

2. Complete the form answering all refund questions as they relate to your payment.

3. When completing item 7 under Section 1:

Check the box for "Individual" as the Type of return .

. Enter "2021" as the Tax Period .

. Do not write anything for the Date Filed .

. Sign the form. If you're married and filing together, both spouses must sign the form.

You should not mail Form 3911 if you've already requested a trace by phone. And the IRS said you should not request a payment trace to determine if you were eligible to get a check or confirm the amount you should have received.

What can the IRS do for a missing stimulus check?

The IRS will do the following to process your claim, according to its website:

If you didn't cash the check, the IRS will issue a replacement. If you discover the original check among your belongings, you're expected to return it as soon as possible.

If you did cash or deposit the check, expect a claim package from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which will include a copy of the cashed check. Follow the included instructions. The bureau will review your claim and the signature on the canceled check before deciding whether it will issue a replacement. This is presumably to guard against stimulus check fraud

How soon after requesting a payment trace will your stimulus check arrive?

You should get a response from the IRS about six weeks after the agency receives your request for a payment trace, according to its website. But this could be delayed due to limited staffing.

For more, read about a potential fourth stimulus check and what else is in the stimulus package that may help you financially.