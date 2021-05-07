If you got your stimulus payment, don't toss the IRS letter. Here's what to do with it

Angela Lang/CNET

Soon after mailing out or depositing the third stimulus payment, the IRS sends a letter confirming the payment, signed by President Joe Biden. The agency is still sending out checks, having disbursed some 164 million payments so far. But if you haven't received your payment (or you think the amount is incorrect -- check here) and you received a letter, make sure to keep it. If you never received the IRS letter or you lost it, we'll tell you how to obtain a copy so you can claim your missing stimulus money through an IRS payment trace.

You can use the letter to claim the money you're supposed to get with the most recent stimulus package. For example, say the IRS based your stimulus payment total on your 2019 taxes, but you made less money in 2020 -- you might be owed more than you actually received. Or you may have had a new baby or gained a dependent that the IRS didn't factor in when calculating your payment amount. If you had a change of address in the last several months, you'll want to make sure your mail is delivered to your current address by informing both the IRS and the US Postal Service.

Keep in mind that Tax Day is coming up on May 17. So if you're one of the millions of people who didn't get last year's stimulus payments you were eligible for, you'll need to file your 2020 tax return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit. (Use our first stimulus payment calculator and second payment calculator to help find your estimated total.) Also, here's what to know about a possible fourth stimulus check and how you might get a $50 discount on your internet bill.

That IRS letter (Notice 1444) could be important

The IRS letter following your third stimulus check, which confirms your payment, is officially called Notice 1444-C. Signed by Biden, the letter shows you the amount you were paid and how you were paid -- by mail or direct deposit. The letter also advises you to check the Get My Payment tool or call a phone number at the bottom of the letter if you've not received your check.

With the two first stimulus payments, the IRS also sent a confirmation letter in the mail within 15 days of your payment going out -- Notices 1444-A and 1444-B.

If you believe you received the wrong amount -- such as a dependent was skipped -- or the total doesn't match the estimated amount from our stimulus calculator, it could indicate that you may need to hunt down your missing money using this letter. The IRS advises you to hold on to the letter for your 2021 tax records. What this really means is that it's useful if you need to claim missing money in the future, as you can now on your 2020 taxes as a recovery rebate credit for the first two checks.

Here's more information on using the Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet to figure out the credit from the first two checks that you can claim on your 2020 taxes. You'll essentially enter the total amount you determine you're owed on line 30 of the 2020 1040 or 1040-SR tax forms.

Make sure your current address is updated

The IRS would have mailed a notice to your last known address with information on your payment. You'll need to inform the IRS and USPS if you've moved. The IRS needs to independently have your correct information on file.

If you never got the IRS letter (or lost it) you can find the information elsewhere

If you don't have the IRS confirmation letter, you should be able to find the information in your federal tax account, using the IRS website.

If you don't have an account set up with the IRS, head to the agency's account page and tap the blue button that says Create or view your account to get started. You'll need to have some information on hand to set up your account, including tax and financial information, plus an email address and a mobile phone number to receive activation codes. For married couples filing jointly, each spouse will need to log in to their own account.

Completing the IRS registration

The IRS online registration process can take about 15 minutes. During the setup process, the IRS will first email and then text two activation codes. If the codes don't come through, the agency will mail you a letter with an activation code, which can take five to 10 days to get to you. If you want to track the letter, you can use this free service from the USPS.

Once you've set up your online account with the IRS, you can check your account for the information contained in the notice. If your stimulus payment information is not available when you check, the IRS said it should be in the coming weeks.

Here's more information on tax season and your stimulus check, everything you need to know about the third stimulus check and what we know about payments for the Child Tax Credit.