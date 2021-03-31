2 ways to find the amount of your first and your second stimulus checks

Sarah Tew/CNET

The third round of stimulus checks is in the mail -- or the bank. Over 127 million people are estimated to have their funds via direct deposit or by paper checks and EIP debit cards. Don't panic if yours hasn't arrived yet. The IRS has millions more to go. Since the third stimulus check is arriving during tax season, when you file your taxes can have a significant bearing on the size of your check as well as when your tax refund shows up.

The first and second stimulus payments still haven't arrived for some folks. If this is the case for you, you can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 tax return -- oh, and don't worry, the IRS extended the filing deadline. Taxes are now due on May 17, so you -- and the IRS -- have a bit more time.

If you want to check the amount of your first and second payments -- for a jog to your memory, your records or for taxes -- you can no longer view it in the Get My Payment tool. But we can help. Here are two ways to find out the amounts of your first two stimulus checks.

Option 1: Your physical IRS letters

Remember the confirmation notices that you got in the mail about two weeks after receiving your first and second payments? If you qualified for a check, the IRS would've sent the notice to your last known address with information about your payment. Notice 1444 accompanied the first payment and Notice 1444-B followed the second payment.

Now playing: Watch this: How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get...

Option 2: Your federal tax account online

If you can't find the letter or you threw it out already, you can check out your federal tax account with the IRS website. If you don't have an account yet, go to the IRS account page and tap the blue button that says Create or view your account.

It takes about 15 minutes to set a new account up and the IRS says you need a few pieces of information on hand:

Email address.

Social Security Number or Individual Tax Identification Number.

Tax filing status.

Mailing address.

One financial account number linked to your name. This can be your credit card (Amex, debit and corporate cards won't work), your student loan account number, your mortgage or home equity loan, your home equity line of credit, or an auto loan.

A mobile phone number linked to your name or address to receive an activation code by mail.

Each time you log into the account, a security code will be sent to you via text or a phone call.

Once you're logged in, you'll be able to see your first and second Economic Impact Payment amounts (if you qualified for them), and other information like payment history, information from your most recent tax return and more.

Find out more about the IRS letter you need to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes and everything you need to know now about Tax Day being extended to May 17.