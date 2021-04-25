Still no stimulus check? When and how to file an IRS payment to track down your money

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're still waiting on your third stimulus check to arrive, it's not time to worry yet. TheIRS is still sending payments out (here's how to track your third check.) But the time may come when you need to take action. You also may need to figure out the right way to hunt down your missing stimulus check, whether it was from the first, second or third round of payments.

A problem could reside with your payment, if you qualified for stimulus money from any of the checks but they never arrived -- especially if the IRS doesn't have your correct information on file, like an address if you moved. You may be owed a "plus-up" payment if you received some of your $1,400 payment but not everything you're owed. You should automatically receive your "plus-up" payment without having to amend your tax form. (You might also be able to take advantage of a number of other savings opportunities thanks to the latest stimulus law.)

We'll show you some ways to track your payment, either through a Recovery Rebate Credit (even if you don't usually file taxes) or an IRS payment trace. Plus, here's what we're hearing about a potential fourth stimulus check, all of the tax credits you could claim this year, what may happen with student loan forgiveness and the latest on the child tax credit (calculate your total). This story has been updated.

When should I start worrying about my missing stimulus check?

Third stimulus checks are still being sent, so we'd suggest holding out a little longer. If you didn't get your first or second check at all, though, it's time to act. In general, this chart shows when you can and should request an IRS payment trace, which is designed to hunt down a stimulus check the agency said it sent. More below on exactly how a payment trace works, how to get started and when to use it.

When to request an IRS payment trace Method of payment Time passed since IRS says it sent your payment Direct deposit 5 days Check mailed to standard address 4 weeks Check mailed to a forwarded address 6 weeks Check mailed to a foreign address 9 weeks

This timeline was the same for the first and second checks as well. If your first or second stimulus checks are missing, you can no longer use the Get My Payment tool to track them down. Here's how to find the amount of your first two stimulus checks.

What to do if the IRS tracker tool says your payment was sent, but you never got it

The IRS continues to send out the third stimulus check to millions of people, so there's a good chance that if you haven't gotten yours yet, it's in the works. You can check the status of your third check. You need to plug in your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, date of birth, street address and ZIP or postal code.

The portal will show your payment status, if your money has been scheduled to send and the payment method (direct deposit or by mail) and date. You might also see a different message or an error. (Here's how to track your mailed check through the USPS.)

You'll need to request a payment trace if the Get My Payment portal shows your payment was issued, but you haven't received it within the time frames outlined in the chart above.

What about if I received a letter from the IRS confirming my payment, but it never arrived?

About 15 days after the IRS sends your third stimulus check (by either direct deposit, paper check or EIP card), you should get a letter from the agency confirming your payment.

If you received this letter -- also called Notice 1444, Your Economic Impact Payment -- but you never got your payment, you'll need to request a payment trace. Make sure you keep the letter -- you'll need the information to file your claim. (Here's what to do if you lost the IRS letter about your stimulus check.) The same is true for the first and second stimulus checks as well.

How to request an IRS payment trace and claim your missing stimulus money



To request a payment trace, call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or mail or fax a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF). Note: If you call the number, you'll have to listen through the recorded content before you can connect with an agent.

To complete Form 3911 for your third stimulus check, the IRS provides the following instructions:

Write "EIP3" on the top of the form (EIP stands for Economic Impact Payment.) Complete the form answering all refund questions as they relate to your payment. When completing item 7 under Section 1:

Check the box for "Individual" as the Type of return .

. Enter "2021" as the Tax Period .

. Do not write anything for the Date Filed .

. Sign the form. If you're married and filing together, both spouses must sign the form.

You should not mail Form 3911 if you've already requested a trace by phone. And the IRS said you should not request a payment trace to determine if you were eligible to get a check or to confirm the amount you should have received.

2 ways the IRS could process my payment trace claim

The IRS will do the following to process your claim, according to its website:

If you didn't cash the check, the IRS will issue a replacement. If you discover the original check among your belongings, you're expected to return it as soon as possible.

If you did cash the refund check, expect a claim package from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which will include a copy of the cashed check. Follow the included instructions. The bureau will review your claim and the signature on the canceled check before deciding whether it will issue a replacement. This is presumably to guard against stimulus check fraud

How long will I have to wait for my stimulus check to arrive after a payment trace?

You should get a response from the IRS about six weeks after the agency receives your request for a payment trace, according to its website. But this could be delayed due to limited staffing. We've reached out to the IRS for more information.

For more on stimulus checks, here's what we know about a potential fourth stimulus check and what else is in the stimulus package that may help you financially.