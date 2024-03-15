SSI Money: The Maximum Amount You Can Get in 2024

Whether you're applying for the Supplemental Security Income program or you already receive it, you may be wondering how much money you can get each month. We'll help you find out below and let you know what can cause you to receive less money. We'll also help you find out if you're eligible.

The SSI program is funded by the Treasury Department, and payments are issued by the Social Security Administration to those with limited income and resources. The average monthly SSI payment is around $698, with those under 18 years of age receiving $814 on average, people between the ages of 18 and 64 getting $742 monthly and those aged 65 and older receiving $574. But none of those numbers are the maximum possible amount -- we'll tell you that below.

Keep reading to find out the max amount of money you could get from SSI each month and what could keep you from getting the full amount. For more, here's the SSI payment schedule and SSI beneficiaries are getting a COLA increase this year.

The maximum amount of SSI you can receive monthly

As of 2023, the maximum monthly SSI payment for an individual is $914 and $1,371 for a couple. The amount you receive could be lower, depending on your income, some family members' income and your living situation.

We'll get into what can affect your payment amount below.

Can I get SSI if I work?

Yes, but you won't get the maximum amount. For every $2 you earn from work, $1 will be reduced from your SSI payment. Working includes any job you have, self-employment and any activity that earns you money -- for instance, mowing lawns.

Note that the first $20 of your monthly income from any source won't be counted as part of your income. Also, the first $65 of your monthly earned income from a job won't be counted, as well as half the amount you make over $65.

Zooey Liao/CNET

What if I receive other benefits?

If you receive other benefits such as Social Security Disability Insurance, unemployment payments or pensions, they can also lower your SSI monthly amount. Money from non-work sources can lower payments by roughly $1 for every $1 earned.

So, for example, if you receive $500 from SSDI, or Social Security Disability Insurance, you'll receive roughly $400 from SSI if no other income is earned.

However, if you receive government assistance from benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or home energy assistance programs, those won't be counted as income.

What else can affect how much I receive from SSI?

If you live with your spouse and they have an income, it could affect how much money you can get each month from SSI. Also, if your kids receive SSI, their payments can be lowered, depending on your income.

If you live with someone else, such as a friend or relative, and you don't pay for any costs like food and shelter, your SSI payment may be reduced by up to a third of this year's maximum payment amount. However, if you "pay your fair share," you won't see a reduction.

Also, the state you live in can play an important factor in how much money you receive monthly. Be sure to ask when applying for SSI benefits.

For more, here's the maximum monthly amount you can receive from Social Security. Also, here's a cheat sheet for all things Social Security.