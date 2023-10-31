November SSDI Check 2023: Payments Will Start to Go Out This Week

November Social Security Disability Insurance checks will be sent to a group of beneficiaries this week. If you're not sure whether you fall into that group, the Social Security Administration determines your payment date by when you started receiving SSDI and the day your birthday falls on. We'll explain below. Additionally, if you receive Supplemental Security Income, that payment will arrive on Nov. 1.

We'll help you find out when your SSDI money could arrive this month. Note that the SSDI schedule is similar to Social Security payments unless you've been getting SSDI checks for several decades. For more, did you know there's another COLA increase coming in 2024?

Payment schedule if you've received SSDI since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since May 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, June 3 fell on a Saturday, so beneficiaries received their payments on Friday, June 2.

When your check arrives depends on your birth date and the year you started receiving SSDI money. James Martin/CNET

Schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI November payment

Here's when your payment should arrive, based on your date of birth:

Nov. 3: Payment for those who have received SSDI since before May 1997.

Nov. 8: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

Nov. 15: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Nov. 22: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more, here's how to get in touch with the SSA to resolve any questions or issues with your Social Security payments.