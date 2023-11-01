November SSI Payments Are Coming. Here's When to Expect Them

You haven't received a Supplemental Security Income check since the end of September -- that's when your October payment arrived -- but one is on the way. Your November payment should arrive today if you've got direct deposit set up.

If you're new to receiving benefits or plan to apply for SSI soon, we'll list the dates you can expect to get your money for the rest of the year. For more, here's how to apply for your state's TANF program and how to apply for Social Security for your child.

When will I get my SSI money each month?

Here's when you can expect to receive your SSI payments each month until the end of 2023.

October (sent Sept. 29)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Friday, Dec. 1

If I receive other Social Security benefits, will I get those early, too?

No. If you receive other Social Security benefits, you'll still get those on the scheduled day since those payments fall on Wednesdays. Here's when you can expect your payment for October.

Nov. 3: Social Security payments for people who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

Nov. 8: Social Security payments for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Nov. 15: Social Security payments for folks with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Nov. 22: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Why didn't I get an SSI payment in October?

Typically, the Social Security Administration disburses SSI checks on the first of each month. However, there are a couple of exceptions to the payment schedule.

1. If the first of the month is on a holiday.

2. If the first of the month is on a weekend.

Since Oct. 1 fell on a Sunday this year, October payments went out a couple of days early. That means your October payment should have arrived on Friday, Sept. 29, so you didn't receive an additional payment in October.

