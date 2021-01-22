Second and third stimulus check details: Delivery update, rebate credit, eligibility rules

Sarah Tew/CNET

President Joe Biden's term may have just begun, but he's already signed a collection of COVID-19 executive orders ranging from mask mandates to vaccine distribution and eviction relief. Biden is also working with Congress to send a third stimulus check for $1,400 per qualified adult as part of a $1.9 trillion economic-recovery package.

"We are getting ready for a COVID-relief package," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. "We will be doing our committee work all next week so that we are completely ready to go to the floor when we come back," she said about the House's return to work on Feb. 1.

While Congress may soon start work on a third stimulus check, millions of Americans may still await their second stimulus checks. For this group, now comes the task of tracking down the status of that stimulus check for $600 (or more) and claiming the payment. We can help guide you through how you'll get your stimulus check money now and how to report your check if it's missing. Here are all the important details on eligibility, timeline and more for both the second and possibly third check. This story was recently updated.

Third stimulus check talk is picking up



Prior to being sworn in, Biden outlined a stimulus package proposal that would include a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per adult. When combined with the second $600 payments, that adds up to the $2,000 checks some in Congress pushed for at the end of the year.

Congress may pick up the $1.9 trillion dollar proposal Biden presented before his inauguration, but some suggest a quicker way to get more stimulus check money out now is to group the third round of checks with funding for vaccine distribution in a smaller bill.

"It's what the people need," Pelosi said on Thursday, "what the country needs to crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people."

Pelosi said the House would be ready to start work on the focused proposal when it returns to work Feb. 1.

Who could qualify for a third check?



Biden's proposal was short on details, and the House will work out the specifics next week, Pelosi said. But the third stimulus check that is part of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion package would include adult dependents in the eligibility requirements, expanding the qualifications from those age 16 and younger for the first two checks. Biden has also supported mixed-status families. Here are more qualification details we know.

Meanwhile, the $600 stimulus check is now tied to your tax filing



You haven't missed your opportunity to get your second stimulus payment, though you are more likely to get it bundled with your tax return now.

If you don't get your second check this week and if you're eligible, you will most likely have to claim it when you file your 2020 taxes in 2021. Feb. 12 is the first day you can file. The later you file taxes, the longer it may take to get your second stimulus check. If you got a notice saying the money was sent but you never got it, you may need to set up a trace with the IRS.

Whether you got your check or not, it might be helpful for you to calculate your second stimulus check total, and to understand exactly how the IRS decides on stimulus check amounts per household. Tax season is also a good time to sign up for direct deposit with the IRS if you haven't yet -- here's why.

You can still track your missing stimulus check two ways

If you're missing your first check and waiting for your second, there are two things you can do to get some visibility into what's going on. The first is to use the IRS' free online Get My Payment tool. The online application can show you if there's an issue that's delaying your second stimulus payment delivery. Make sure you read our tips on how to use it, since the tool isn't completely straightforward.

The second method, which is specifically for people who are getting physical checks and EIP cards, is to sign up for a free USPS service that scans your mail and lets you know when it's coming. That takes the guesswork out of the whole operation.

Stimulus checks mean your tax returns are even more important



Tax season 2020 is about to begin, with your taxes due on April 15. But stimulus checks complicate the situation, especially if you're missing all or part of your money from either check. Here's everything you need to know and expect when it comes to stimulus checks and this year's taxes. If you're owed stimulus check money, or want to get a third stimulus check sooner, we recommend signing up for direct deposit when you file your 2020 taxes.

Don't call the IRS if you have a problem with your stimulus payment

When the IRS facilitated sending the first stimulus checks, it sent a letter with phone numbers to call if you ran into trouble. The agency also staffed up call center representatives. That's not the case this time around. Instead, the IRS wants you to claim your missing money using the Rebate Recovery Credit as part of your 2020 taxes and use online tools. The agency tells you not to call. Here's how to contact the IRS about a missing stimulus check.

Rules for dependents could change with the third check



The second stimulus check gave households a $100 raise on the amount given for child dependents, a flat rate of $600. Compared to the first direct payment, this is an increase from $500 per child dependent who are 16 years or younger. There's no cap on the number of children, aged 17 and under, who contribute to the household's total.

A third check could potentially change stimulus eligibility again by expanding the definition to dependents of all ages, according to Biden's stimulus plan. (Here's who the IRS considers an adult for stimulus checks.)

If you don't file taxes, nonfilers need to know some things

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. However, if you didn't get your stimulus money and didn't use the non-filers tool by Nov. 21, you'll now need to file some tax forms during tax season to get your money. Here are more specific instructions for nonfilers to follow.

Your stimulus checks rights got more generous with the second check

For example, did you know that the IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income, and therefore won't tax your stimulus checks in 2020 or 2021? What about repayments if you qualify for a lower amount this time around? What if you didn't get your full payment -- do you have a right to claim it?

In addition, some rules have changed in the second check when it comes to who can garnish your stimulus money. Here are all your stimulus check rights.

Some groups of people may have slightly different qualifications or rules



When it comes to stimulus checks, small details and exceptions can be confusing. While some situations are easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible, how much money you might receive and if there's anything extra you have to do to claim your money.

For example: