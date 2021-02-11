$15 minimum wage hike: Who it's for, timeline to increase, biggest obstacles

Sarah Tew/CNET

Could America see a national minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2025? The latest news on Wednesday suggests that Democrats are preparing to include a gradual $15 minimum wage increase in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan embraced by President Joe Biden. The New York Times reported. However, it isn't clear if it will be able to pass as part of the bill, and Biden himself has expressed doubt that it will make it into this particular round of legislation. Nevertheless, he and other backers are expected to include the proposal in a bill of some sort eventually, even if it isn't part of this particular stimulus package.

By including a significantly increased minimum wage in Biden's American Rescue Plan -- which would also approve a third stimulus check, more weeks of unemployment benefits and money for COVID-19 vaccine distribution -- Biden could begin a years-long transition to increase America's minimum wage for several categories of workers, including people whose income relies heavily on tips, and workers with disabilities.

Although poll after poll shows a majority of Americans support the higher wage, there is still strong opposition to the increase in Congress, which could prolong the fight. We're going to answer key questions about who the minimum wage would apply to, how the timeline would work, what happens if it isn't in the next stimulus package and where the situation stands today.

How does President Biden propose raising the minimum wage?

Biden's plan calls for an increase to the federal minimum wage, and to end the 'tipped minimum wage' (for people whose income is based largely on tips, like restaurant servers) and sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities. Workers who receive at least $30 in tips a month qualify for the "tipped wage," which is split between a $2.13 minimum cash wage and a $5.13 maximum tip credit with both combining to $7.25.

According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, certain groups qualify for a wage below the minimum, which is currently $4.25. This includes student workers, those under the age of 20 and workers with a physical or intellectual disability.

"There should be a national minimum wage of $15 an hour," Biden said on Jan. 14 when he presented his economic plan. "Nobody working 40 hours a week should be living below the poverty line."

While legislation is required to raise the national minimum wage, President Biden can increase the wage for federal workers via executive order. On Jan. 22, he signed an order to have the Office of Personnel Management provide recommendations for a $15 an hour wage for federal workers, as a starting point.

What's the current minimum wage, and is it the same for every state?

The federal minimum wage for $7.25 an hour was decided in 2009. States and cities, however, can dictate their own hourly minimum, based on local economics, for example. Washington has the highest among the states at $13.69, and Seattle is the major city with the top minimum wage of $16.69 for most workers, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

What happens if the minimum wage increases?

As the case with previous increases, wages would jump in annual increments. The Raise the Wage Act would take five years before most workers would receive $15 an hour.

Here's a breakdown of how the bill would affect the minimum wage, the tipped wage, the youth wage for workers under the age of 20 and the 14(c) subminimum wage for workers with disabilities.

Minimum wage raise proposal by year (Raise the Wage Act)

Minimum wage Tipped wage Youth wage 14(c) wage Current $7.25 $2.13 $4.25 $4.25 2021 $9.50 $4.95 $6.00 $5.00 2022 $11.00 $6.95 $7.75 $7.50 2023 $12.50 $8.95 $9.50 $10.00 2024 $14.00 $10.95 $11.25 $12.50 2025 $15.00 $12.95 $13.00 $15.00 2026 $15.00 $14.95 $14.75 $15.00 2027 $15.00 $15.00 $15.00 $15.00

Why not raise the minimum wage for everyone right away?

Biden and other backers of the $15 national minimum wage will likely need to address it in a bill or package that's separate from Biden's $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan. The Senate voted 99-1 on an amendment to not raise the wage during the pandemic, which had the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman.

"I will support this amendment because nobody is talking about doubling the federal minimum wage during the pandemic," Sen. Sanders said Friday. "We're talking about gradually phasing it in over a five-year period."

Although the pay increase wasn't included in the package, the vote to prevent wages from going up during the pandemic was nonbinding, which means it could be added at a later date.

What are the obstacles to raising the minimum wage?

Opponents of the minimum wage in both the House and Senate cite several issues with raising the wage to $15 an hour. The most common reasons cited are the potential for job losses, putting a strain on small businesses and an increase in the price of goods.

Raising the hourly wage to $15 would result in an average of 1.4 million jobs lost over the course of four years, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office released on Monday analyzing the Raise the Wage Act of 2021. The increase would also bring 900,000 people out of poverty.

There are other studies that show in cities where the minimum wage was increased to more than $10 an hour there was either a small loss of jobs or an increase.

What could happen next?

There are currently two courses of action to increase the federal minimum wage. As previously mentioned, the economic relief package passed by the Senate last Friday is currently in the House of Representatives. Over the course of two weeks, committees will work on legislation that will be voted on, and if approved, sent back to the Senate for a vote and then to President Biden for his signature.

According to the Progressive Caucus Twitter account, the $15 minimum wage increase was included in the House pandemic reconciliation package. This means it could be added to the final legislation that eventually makes its way to the Senate.

The second course of action is a standalone bill to raise the minimum wage. Before both chambers of Congress approved the budget reconciliation for Biden's package, House and Senate Democrats introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which would begin annual increases until 2025.

It's unclear whether President Biden and Democrats will choose to push for the wage hike through budget reconciliation, through the standalone bill or try to add it to another economic stimulus bill in the future.

