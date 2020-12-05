New stimulus check: 12 things you should know before the end of the year

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's the situation with the next stimulus bill and will it contain a second stimulus payment for $1,200, or will you have to wait until 2021 for the conversation to resurface? When a bill does come, assuming it's approved, how quickly could the IRS could send the next stimulus check and which priority group could you be in?

We'll answer these important questions, as well as who could be eligible for another check, who might not qualify and who could get a smaller share.

We'll also summarize what's happening now with stimulus negotiations. The situation is complex and rapidly changing, so we'll help you get a grasp on the most important pieces of the situation. This story updates often with new information.

A second stimulus check isn't out of the running yet

By Monday, members of a bipartisan congressional group are expected to introduce the final language of a $908 billion proposal that could soon come up for a vote before the end of the year.

The framework currently excludes a second stimulus check, likely to increase the chances of passing a bill before year's end. But opposition from some Democratic lawmakers and one vocal Republican leader are stirring up discussion.

President-elect Joe Biden is for another direct payment, too, saying "it would be better if they have the $1,200 and I understand that may be still in play," while also backing the $908 billion deal as "just a start."

The direct payment has been supported by Republicans and Democrats alike, as well as many top economists. If it doesn't make the cut in 2020, a stimulus check could still potentially get approved in 2021.

This is how fast the IRS could get you a second check based on group

Eligible Americans got the first stimulus money at different times, based on five de facto priority groups. For example, people who have set up direct deposit -- an electronic transfer of funds into their bank account -- with the IRS could get their checks weeks before those who receive a paper check or prepaid EIP card in the mail. Here's a more detailed definition of the payment groups.

There's a chance you'll get a smaller or larger stimulus payment this time



If the eligibility requirements change with a second check, you and your family could find yourself with more money in your payment, or less. For example, a new rule could potentially get you a bigger sum. But there may have also been changes to your life circumstances -- such as a birth or death in the family, starting a new job or becoming unemployed -- that might also make your second stimulus check smaller. Here's how you can estimate how much you'd probably get, and here's how the IRS determines how much money you get.

Angela Lang/CNET

It's possible payments could arrive faster once they're approved



With the first check, the IRS learned how to mobilize and deliver stimulus money, and said it worked out many of the difficulties in the process. If a second check is approved, it's likely the agency could speed up the process of sending out the first set of payments. The tracking tool is already up and running, the system is in place and it's probable that the majority of people who qualified for a first check would also receive another.

The timeline is constantly changing, but we've mapped out potential dates a check could be sent if approved before -- or after -- the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Prepare now to get your second check quicker



If a second stimulus check is approved, it's expected that the IRS will move quickly to send them out. There are steps you can take now to get your payment faster. We've identified ways to help make sure you're in one of the first waves to get your stimulus money, not the last.

You may not be eligible for a check in the second round



With the first round of checks, Congress set income limits based on your adjusted gross income that were one line separating who did and didn't qualify for a stimulus check. But that's just the beginning. Your status as a dependent or adult, your citizenship and more also helped decide if you got all or some of the first check -- and those things will likely also affect the second. Read more about stimulus payment qualifications here.

Angela Lang/CNET

Millions of people are still missing stimulus checks from the IRS

Guess what? The IRS might still owe you money from the first stimulus check. It may be that some money was left out for child dependents, or that an interpretation of a rule changed (this really happened), that you fell through the cracks with your personal situation, that you didn't think you qualified but you actually do and need to take an extra step, or that some other error kept you from getting the total amount you were entitled to. The Nov. 21 deadline to file your claim has passed; now, you'll need to wait until tax season in 2021 to register for a payment from the IRS.

A formula will determine how much stimulus money you'll receive

Predicting what your payment could end up being is not straightforward. The IRS used a formula to determine how much stimulus money you got for the first check, and something similar for a second payment would determine whether you receive the full amount, a partial payment or far more than $1,200 if you have kids.

It also explains how you might still be able to get some stimulus money even if your family's yearly income exceeds the limit set out by the CARES Act in March. The calculation starts with your household's total adjusted gross income, adds on the money allotted to qualifying dependents and then deducts from the total based on your income bracket (as defined by the CARES Act).

If you don't normally file taxes, you can still get a stimulus check

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. You might need to take an extra step to request your payment (you had until Nov. 21 for the first batch) in order to get your check.

The stimulus money you received won't be taxed in 2021

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income. That means a payment you get this year won't reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your stimulus check if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in 2021.

Rules and exceptions determine how much you'll get



If a second stimulus check is approved, there will be lots of small details, rules and exceptions that may be confusing. While some situations will be easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible and how much money you might receive -- there are many fringe cases.

For example:

Certain issues could delay your check, such as if you recently moved.

Your stimulus money can be seized -- here's who can take it

In most cases, your check is yours to spend or save how you want; it isn't taxable. But there are a few situations where the federal government or a debt collector can take all or part of your check to cover a debt, such as if you owe child support.

For more information about stimulus payments, here's what's happening with stimulus negotiations right now, what Biden plans for a stimulus bill and which federal benefits expire at the end of the year.