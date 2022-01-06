Don't throw away this IRS letter if you want to claim missing stimulus funds on your taxes

Angela Lang/CNET

If you're the type who quickly skims and tosses the mail, you might want to start giving your mailbox a closer look: At the end of January, the IRS will begin issuing letters to people who may be due additional stimulus money.



The third Economic Impact Payments (EIP) were issued between March and December 2021, following passage of the American Rescue Plan. With that third round of stimulus funding, the IRS sent out over 160 million checks to adults of up to $1,400 apiece, plus another $1,400 for dependents.

Anyone who received a third stimulus payment in 2021 will be sent Letter 6475, Your Third Economic Impact Payment.

Most eligible Americans already received their full payments, but if you think you qualified and never got one -- even if you don't typically file a tax return --you'll need Letter 6475 to file a claim for a recovery rebate credit on your 2021 tax returns.



Additionally, if the IRS based your third stimulus payment on your 2019 or 2020 taxes but you made less in 2021, you'll need the documentation to claim that adjusted credit too.

Here's how to make sure you get all the stimulus money you're eligible for. Plus: See if you're among the families eligible for the expanded child tax credit in 2022.

Why is the IRS sending me Letter 6475?

"The Economic Impact Payment letters include important information that can help people quickly and accurately file their tax return," the IRS said in a release, including personal information -- like your name and address -- and the total amount sent in your third stimulus payment.

This could include "plus-up" payments -- additional funds the IRS sent to people who were eligible for a larger amount based on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns, or information received from the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans' Affairs or the Railroad Retirement Board.

You may have already received a Letter 1444-C, which showed the amount you were paid and how it was delivered, but that's not what you want to use to prepare your 2021 return.

Do I really need to hold on to the letter?

You should always save tax return-related documents, says Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt: W2s, interest statements and IRS letters are a good record of your account "in case anything comes along in the next two or three years."

"It's always important, but especially important if you're due more money -- particularly if you had a new baby, adopted a child, fostered a child, it's your year for split shared custody or any number of additional life changes," Steber told CNET. "All of these situations would lend themselves to an additional payment."

What do I do with Letter 6475?

Hold onto it until you or your tax preparer are ready to file your 2021 federal return, then use the amount shown on your Recovery Rebate Worksheet to determine if any credit applies.

"Having the wrong amount on your return could trigger a manual review," according to the H&R Block website, which could delay a refund for weeks.



What if I can't find my letter?

If you don't receive Letter 6475 (or lose it), you can find it on your IRS account. If you don't have one set up, you can create an ID.me account on the IRS website to verify your details.

For more, here's what to do with that IRS letter for your child tax credit payments and how to file your taxes on your phone.