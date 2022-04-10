Child Tax Credit Letter: Report Payments to Get the Rest of Your IRS Money

Angela Lang/CNET

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, an expanded child tax credit for 2021 boosted the amount that eligible families can receive -- from a previous level of $2,000 for each child to $3,600 for children under 6 or $3,000 for kids 6 to 17. The expanded credit also created monthly advance payments up to $300 for each child that went to parents between July and December 2021.

While the monthly payments lifted millions of children temporarily out of poverty, they only account for half of the total child tax credit for last year. Families who qualify for the child tax credit will now receive the rest of their money with their 2021 tax refunds.

To claim the rest of their child tax credit money, however, parents will need IRS Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC. The IRS issued these letters in December and January to families who received any advance monthly payments for the child tax credit last year. The agency urges taxpayers to keep the notice, because information in the letter needs to be included in parents' 2021 tax returns.

What info does IRS Letter 6419 include?

The IRS letter -- called Letter 6419 -- has important information that can help you when you prepare your taxes. The notice will show how much child tax credit money you received in 2021 and the number of qualifying dependents used to calculate your total amount.

You'll need to cross-check the information to make sure it's still correct. For example, if you had a baby since you last filed your taxes, the IRS wouldn't have counted that dependent when determining how much money you're eligible for. Therefore, you'll need to make sure your information is updated when you file your tax return.

What if you didn't receive the letter from the IRS?

If you haven't received a letter yet, keep an eye on your mailbox because the IRS is still working to send them out. However, if you still haven't received a notice by the time you're ready to file your taxes, there could be an issue. For instance, maybe you moved and the agency doesn't have your current mailing address yet.

If you don't receive a letter by the time you need to prepare your return, you'll need to either use the online child tax credit portals to confirm your information or contact the IRS directly via mail or by phone at 800-829-1040. If you contact the IRS via mail, expect to wait at least 30 days for a response.

What if you lost or threw away the IRS letter?

The IRS urges everyone to not throw away Letter 6419, since it's necessary for confirming the amount of advance child tax credit payments and the number and ages of your children. If, however, you accidentally disposed of it or lost it, don't panic. Your child tax credit information will be available via the child tax credit portals on the IRS website.

Registering for an account on the IRS site takes a bit of time and patience, but once you're in, you will have all the necessary information for the child tax credit, along with other useful IRS information for preparing your taxes.

What if the info in the letter isn't correct?

Unfortunately, the IRS has warned that some of the information in the letters might be wrong, which can surely throw a wrench into the process of completing your tax return.

The IRS says that the number of affected families is low and limited to taxpayers who moved or changed bank accounts in December. If you believe the information in your IRS letter isn't accurate, first check your banking account for deposits from the IRS. Search for the description IRS TREAS 310 CHILDCTC to locate specific monthly child tax credit payments.

If your banking account lists different monthly payment information than what is listed on IRS Letter 6419, the IRS recommends logging into an online IRS account. The agency stressed that the IRS website has accurate information on child tax credit payments. If the website lists money that you didn't receive, you may need to contact the IRS to request a payment trace.

How much child tax credit money will come with your tax refund?

The amount of child tax credit money you receive with your tax refund depends on a number of things. For instance, if you opted out of receiving the monthly payments last year, the amount of money you get will be larger than someone who received every check. The monthly checks were for up to $300 for children 5 and younger and up to $250 for kids 6 and older.

So if you were eligible for the full amount and opted out of the payments, you could get up to $3,600 per child with your tax refund. However, if you received all six payments in 2021, you could get up to $1,800 per child, depending on the ages of your children.

If you're still waiting on a payment to arrive due to an IRS error, that should also arrive with your tax refund.

