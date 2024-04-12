If You've Shopped at Walmart in the Last 6 Years, You Could Get Up to $500 in Settlement Cash. Here's How to Claim It

If you bought weighted groceries at Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024, you could be eligible to submit a claim for a piece of Walmart's recent $45 million settlement.

The settlement class is composed of customers who purchased "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" at Walmart. Weighted groceries refers to any variable-weighted items, such as, packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood. Bagged citrus refers to bags of citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruit.

The lawsuit alleges that Walmart's point-of-sale (POS) machines raise the weight of goods when they were marked at a "Rollback" price, which would cause the total price to be higher than the advertised discount price.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Walmart advertised and promoted bagged produce to weigh more than the actual weight of the item. Clearance products that are sold by weight, specifically with a "reduced price" sticker, also displayed a discrepancy between the advertised price per pound and what customers paid.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing, and according to NBC, paid out the settlement to avoid trial.

If you think you might be eligible to submit a claim, read on to find out what you need to know about filing your claim.

Who is eligible to submit a claim?

If you bought "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" from a Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 you could be entitled to claim a part of the recent settlement.

It is not necessary to have retained your receipts to be eligible to submit a claim.

How much money could I get from Walmart?

If you did not retain your Walmart receipts, you can claim money as follows:

Customers who bought 1 to 50 "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" can claim $10

Customers who bought 51 to 75 "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" can claim $15

Customers who bought 76 to 100 "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" can claim $20

Customers who bought 101-plus "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" can claim $25

If you retained your Walmart receipts, you can claim 2% of the total cost of the "weighted goods" and/or "bagged citrus" that you purchased, up to a limit of $500. If the amount of claims made exceeds the total settlement amount, your individual payment could be decreased.

How can I file a claim, and what's the deadline?

You can file a claim online by going to the settlement website. Otherwise, you can mail a claim form to:

Walmart Weighted Groceries Settlement, c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Your claim must be postmarked by June 5, 2024 to receive your payment.

When will I receive my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2024. Any eligible payments would go out after that date, but the process could be delayed by appeals.

We'll update this story as new information develops.

