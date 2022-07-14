Gas Prices Hit 3-Month Low, But High Fuel Costs Could Be Here for the Long Haul. Here's Why

What's happening Gas prices have continued to decline since reaching an all-time average high of $5.02 in mid-June. Why it matters The price of gas is still $1.45 more a gallon than a year ago, and lower prices would help American households battle inflation.

The price of a gallon of unleaded dropped to $4.60 on Thursday, a steep decline from the all-time high of $5.01 reached in mid-June. That's given motorists some relief but experts say not to expect an imminent return to $3.15 a gallon, the average a year ago.

Fuel prices are tied to the cost of oil -- crude is responsible for more than half the cost of retail gasoline, according to the Energy Information Administration. The price of crude dropped below $100 a barrel this month for the first time since April. On July 12, West Texas Intermediate, a US benchmark, was $96.48.

But the overall imbalance of supply and demand suggests elevated prices will be the norm for some time. The price of crude has already fallen by 13% in the US this month, while gas has dropped only half as much.



"The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity," the International Energy Agency's Fatih Birol told the Sydney Energy Forum on July 12, the Australian Financial Review reported. "We might not have seen the worst of it yet -- this is affecting the entire world."

Here's what you need to know about gasoline prices, including where they might go next and what the White House is doing to keep them in check.



For more on the gas crisis, find out which states are holding gas tax holidays, which are issuing gas rebate checks and quick tips for saving money at the pump.

Why has the price of gasoline gone down recently?

Reduced demand is a big factor: According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped last week from 9.41 million barrels a day to 8.06 million, while total domestic stocks increased by 5.8 trillion barrels.

Then why is gas still so expensive?

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is the obvious factor. According to the White House, the war raised gasoline prices by more than $1.70 per gallon at its peak. Even though the US doesn't import much crude from Russia, oil is traded on a global market and any change affects prices all over the world.

But the Russian invasion isn't the only factor: Even though demand is nearing pre-pandemic levels, producers are still hesitant to increase production.

"We've had a supply-and-demand imbalance for a while," Troy Vincent, a senior market analyst at energy analysis firm DTN, told CNET. "And it will remain, regardless of whether this conflict goes away."

President Joe Biden has also accused top oil companies of profiteering.

"Amid a war that has raised gasoline prices more than $1.70 per gallon, historically high refinery profit margins are worsening that pain," Biden wrote in a June 15 letter to the heads of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and other companies.



"I understand that many factors contributed to the business decisions to reduce refinery capacity, which occurred before I took office," he added. "But at a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable."

Win McNamee/Getty Images

How much will gas cost this summer?

Volatility in the market has made predicting gas prices a tricky proposition. In May, Natasha Kaneva, J.P. Morgan's head of commodities research, predicted the price at the pump could jump to $6.20 a gallon by August.

By June 13, gasoline hit $5.02 a gallon -- a record dollar amount, though still lower than the 2008 peak of $4.14 adjusted for inflation. But crossing the $6 threshold, or even the $5 limit again, seems far less likely today.

"If oil falls below $100 and stays there, we could see gas prices coming closer and closer to $4," AAA Northeast's Mark Schieldrop told the Boston Herald.



"Assuming everything continues the way it's been trending, we should be heading back to $4," Schieldrop added, "and hopefully we break that $4 benchmark and get back into the [$3 dollar range]."

But given the amount of volatility in the market, "there are no guarantees," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told McClatchy News.

"The one underlying common denominator here is that volatility could lead us to drastically different outcomes," De Haan said.

What is the Biden administration doing to lower gas prices?

In June, Biden endorsed a three-month nationwide gas tax holiday. Individually, a half-dozen states have already suspended state gas taxes.

In a letter, Biden also called on top oil companies to work with his administration to address reductions in production as well as "inventory, price, and refining capacity issues."



He previously criticized them for sitting on over 12 million acres of federal land approved for drilling and 9,000 production permits, suggesting he wants oil companies to pay fines for letting leases go unused.

In March, the White House began releasing a million barrels of oil a day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The unprecedented withdrawal, expected to last for six months, could lower gasoline prices between 10 and 35 cents a gallon.

"It will lower the oil price a little and encourage more demand. But it is still a Band-Aid on a significant shortfall of supply," Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Texas oil company Pioneer Natural Resources, told The New York Times.

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency approved year-round sales of E15 gasoline, a cheaper, higher-ethanol fuel. The impact will be modest, as only about 2,500 of the more than 100,000 gas stations nationwide sell the blend.

The US is also looking at getting energy products from other sources: Biden will be in Saudi Arabia this week, in part to encourage the kingdom to increase output. But it and other OPEC nations say they're already pumping at full throttle.

Relief isn't likely to come from outside OPEC, either: This year, major oil companies like Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil are expected to invest half of what they did in production a decade ago.

The Biden administration has been working to improve diplomatic relations with Venezuela, which has been banned from selling oil to the US since 2018. And the White House is negotiating another nuclear nonproliferation treaty with Iran, which could bring Iranian oil back onto the market.

How can drivers save at the pump?

You can cut down on nonessential trips and shop around for the best price, even crossing state lines if it's convenient.

Apps like Gas Guru scan for the best gas prices in your region. Others, like FuelLog, track your car's gas mileage and can help determine if it's getting decent fuel economy. In addition, many gas station chains have loyalty programs, and credit cards have rewards programs that give cash back for gas purchases.