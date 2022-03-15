Gas Thefts are Spiking, Here's How You Can Guard Your Fuel Tank

Enlarge Image Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

It's a tale as old as time. As gas prices rise, so does fuel theft.

As of Monday, AAA says that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32 -- up 26 cents week over week and a whopping $1.47 per gallon more than this time last year. That raises the potential profits for thieves, so it should come as no surprise that poachers across the US have been hard at work finding creative ways to liberate fossil fuels from vehicles and gas stations alike. During the last week alone, in Kansas City, thieves are reportedly drilling directly into gas tanks to bypass the anti-rollover valves that prevent siphoning on newer vehicles. In Houston, miscreants in a minivan with a special trap door reportedly stole around 1,000 gallons of diesel directly from the tanks at a gas station over several days.

While no gas or diesel car or truck is theft-proof, there are a number of simple steps you can take to protect your vehicle from fuel filchers -- many are common sense and nearly all are free:

How to protect your vehicle from fuel theft

1. If possible, park in an enclosed (preferably private) garage.

2. If you have to use a public garage, park in a well-lit, highly trafficked area, e.g. near the entrance or exit, or near a stairwell.

3. If you park in a driveway, park as close to your house as possible, ideally in a well-lit area.

4. If your car has an alarm, arm it whenever you leave your vehicle.

5. If you park on the street, orient your vehicle so that its fuel door is positioned into the street.

6. Try to avoid leaving your car parked in one place for extended periods of time -- consider rideshare services or public transportation instead of leaving your car at the airport, for instance.

7. Most modern cars have locking fuel doors and/or gas caps -- if yours doesn't, buy one -- they're available for $15 to $25 from most auto parts stores and online retailers like Amazon.

8. Consider going electric with your next vehicle purchase -- EVs are essentially immune to power theft.

Enlarge Image Dangubic/Getty Images

Fuel-theft signs

1. Odor of gas or diesel near your vehicle

2. Fuel puddled underneath your vehicle

3. Fuel gauge is noticeably lower

4. Vehicle fails to start

What to do if you're a victim of fuel theft

1. File a police report immediately.

2. Contact your insurance agent.

3. Have your vehicle taken to a dealer or service shop for repairs.

How long will this surge in fuel theft last? It's hard to say, but with the AAA announcing Monday that the price of crude oil has dropped below $110 per barrel, gas and diesel prices could stabilize or decrease soon, lowering the incentive for gas thievery. (A barrel of crude rose to just over $123 shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.) Simultaneously, the Energy Information Administration noted a slight rise in demand over the same period, which could send prices north again.